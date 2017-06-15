News By Tag
Calico Cottage to Demonstrate Fudge-Making at Summer Fancy Food Show
Inventive fudge company will also showcase its latest flavors
Calico Cottage will conduct live fudge-making demonstrations at Booth #2460 during the Fancy Food Show on Sunday, June 25 at 11 AM and 3 PM; and Monday, June 26 at 11 AM and 3 PM. Retailers are encouraged to visit the booth to see how easy it is to make their own scrumptious fudge from Calico's fudge mix ingredients, and how profitable it can be to sell this fudge under the retailer's own brand name.
"Shoppers want a fun and exciting experience when they step into a store," said Mark Wurzel, President & CEO of Calico Cottage, Inc. "A friendly greeting and a free taste of fresh fudge creates a memorable interaction that translates into sales."
In addition to its best-selling and classic fudge varieties, Calico Cottage will have its newest fudge flavors available for sampling at the Summer Fancy Food Show, including the recently unveiled Cotton Candy Fudge, a crowd pleaser for adults and children alike. Attendees of the show will also be privy to a sneak peek of Calico's brand-new Peanuttiest Caramel Chocolate Fudge, which will be officially introduced later this summer.
"We perfect each of our fudge flavors over time, to allow our retailers to always deliver classic varieties, along with unparalleled new flavor profiles," said Wurzel. "The ever changing variety entices consumers to visit their favorite fudge-making retailer, often, to see what's new."
Hosted annually by the Specialty Food Association, the Summer Fancy Food Show is America's largest specialty food and beverage show. Each year, it draws tens of thousands of industry professionals, and serves as the premiere showcase for industry innovation. This year's show will feature more than 180,000 products and 2,550 exhibitors from 55 countries.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association is a booming community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs who bring craft, care and joy to the distinct foods they produce. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,000 members in the U.S. and abroad the tools, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an ever-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at www.specialtyfood.com.
About Calico Cottage, Inc.
As the nation's largest manufacturer of fudge-making equipment and ingredients, Calico Cottage has helped thousands of retailers worldwide achieve success since 1964 with a unique, in-store fudge making program that generates superior sales volume and significant profits. Calico provides its retailers with everything needed to make and sell its best-tasting fudge – from the best equipment and quality ingredients, to personalized training and support, to always-evolving recipes, packaging, merchandising, and so much more. For over 53 years, Calico Cottage has been the gold standard for the most delicious fudge anywhere, and is unwavering in its commitment to conducting business with honesty and integrity, and dedication to its customers. Learn more at www.calicocottage.com.
