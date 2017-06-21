 
News By Tag
* Brian Danzinger
* International Yoga Day
* Team Danzinger
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Green Bay
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Brian Danzinger joins International Yoga Day

Free Yoga classes and sessions to hit Voyageur Park to promote community health and wellness.
 
 
brian-danzinger
brian-danzinger
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Brian Danzinger
* International Yoga Day
* Team Danzinger

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Green Bay - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Events

GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate the "International Day of Yoga", at Voyageur Park in DePere. Instructors from Flow Yoga Studio will lead participants of all ages and skill levels through various yoga sessions to commemorate this special day.

We are giving away Camelbak water bottles, courtesy of BayCare Clinic, LLP, to the first 200 participants along with 200 homemade chocolate peanut butter Trek bars from Great Harvest Bread Co. ~ DePere, WI! Bona Fide Juicery will be on site with a fresh, all organic juice bar featuring fresh pressed juice, fruit bowls and more to take home. Instructors will be outfitted in athletic brand Lolë and there will be Lole giveaways during the event!

Yoga Session Schedule - Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

6:00 PM: Slow Flow Yoga with Ryanne Cunningham

6:00 PM: Children's Yoga with Anne Priyadarshane

6:45 PM: Yin Yoga with Valerie Beilinski

7:10 PM: Meditation and Relaxation with Elisabeth Herbner

Session Descriptions

Slow Flow Yoga

This session will begin with a slow flow yoga practice tailored for beginners to all levels. Linking breath with movement while slowly flowing from one pose to the next. Participants will be holding poses for strength, flexibility and mindfulness.

Yin Yoga

This session will slow practice down with Yin Yoga. Participants will hold gentle, deep stretching poses for a few minutes at a time, welcoming space and mobility into the body and mind.

Meditation and Relaxation

Relax, rejuvenate, let go. This unique and uplifting session will incorporate meditation, relaxation and stress management techniques with the power of positive thinking. Creating space to allow yoga practice to be taken to the next level.

Children's Yoga

This class will include kids learning yoga sequences, partner yoga poses, and group yoga poses. Yoga games which include Memory Yoga, Partner Yoga, and Musical Yoga will be incorporated. Kids will also learn how to balance on their arms and try changing their perspective by learning poses that get them upside down. Yoga can be playful and challenging!

This community event is free and open to all regardless of age or ability. Participants must bring their own yoga mats. Join us as we help build a stronger, healthier, and more active Brown County.

For more information, visit: http://www.briandanzinger.com
End
Source:Brian Danzinger - Green Bay District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
Tags:Brian Danzinger, International Yoga Day, Team Danzinger
Industry:Fitness
Location:Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brian Danzinger - Green Bay News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share