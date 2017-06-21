News By Tag
Brian Danzinger joins International Yoga Day
Free Yoga classes and sessions to hit Voyageur Park to promote community health and wellness.
We are giving away Camelbak water bottles, courtesy of BayCare Clinic, LLP, to the first 200 participants along with 200 homemade chocolate peanut butter Trek bars from Great Harvest Bread Co. ~ DePere, WI! Bona Fide Juicery will be on site with a fresh, all organic juice bar featuring fresh pressed juice, fruit bowls and more to take home. Instructors will be outfitted in athletic brand Lolë and there will be Lole giveaways during the event!
Yoga Session Schedule - Wednesday, June 21st, 2017
6:00 PM: Slow Flow Yoga with Ryanne Cunningham
6:00 PM: Children's Yoga with Anne Priyadarshane
6:45 PM: Yin Yoga with Valerie Beilinski
7:10 PM: Meditation and Relaxation with Elisabeth Herbner
Session Descriptions
Slow Flow Yoga
This session will begin with a slow flow yoga practice tailored for beginners to all levels. Linking breath with movement while slowly flowing from one pose to the next. Participants will be holding poses for strength, flexibility and mindfulness.
Yin Yoga
This session will slow practice down with Yin Yoga. Participants will hold gentle, deep stretching poses for a few minutes at a time, welcoming space and mobility into the body and mind.
Meditation and Relaxation
Relax, rejuvenate, let go. This unique and uplifting session will incorporate meditation, relaxation and stress management techniques with the power of positive thinking. Creating space to allow yoga practice to be taken to the next level.
Children's Yoga
This class will include kids learning yoga sequences, partner yoga poses, and group yoga poses. Yoga games which include Memory Yoga, Partner Yoga, and Musical Yoga will be incorporated. Kids will also learn how to balance on their arms and try changing their perspective by learning poses that get them upside down. Yoga can be playful and challenging!
This community event is free and open to all regardless of age or ability. Participants must bring their own yoga mats. Join us as we help build a stronger, healthier, and more active Brown County.
For more information, visit: http://www.briandanzinger.com
