A Rock and Roll Garden Party: A Tribute to Ricky Nelson comes to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

Peter Alden as Ricky Nelson

Contact

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com Broadway Theatre of Pitman(856) 384-8381

End

-- A Rock and Roll Garden Party - A Tribute to Ricky Nelson is coming to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman this August. The event features Peter Alden as Ricky Nelson and Joey Pucci and the American Longboards band who will take you back to the unforgettable songs of the 50s, 60's, 70's, and 80s. Peter Alden's unforgettable repertoire includes Ricky Nelson classics such as "Garden Party," "Hello Mary Lou," "Travelin' Man," "Poor Little Fool," "I will Follow You," "Lonesome Town," "It's Late" and "I Believe What You Say."Peter Alden considers Ricky Nelson the crown prince of rock 'n roll! To ensure his legacy can still be appreciated by fans like himself, Peter recently perfected a tribute to honor such rock 'n roll royalty! This new show focuses on the entire musical library of Ricky Nelson, from the 50s all the way through the 80s and can't be missed!Tickets: $30 & $40 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org