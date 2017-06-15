 
Industry News





June 2017
A Rock and Roll Garden Party: A Tribute to Ricky Nelson comes to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

 
 
Peter Alden as Ricky Nelson
PITMAN, N.J. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- A Rock and Roll Garden Party - A Tribute to Ricky Nelson is coming to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman this August. The event features Peter Alden as Ricky Nelson and Joey Pucci and the American Longboards band who will take you back to the unforgettable songs of the 50s, 60's, 70's, and 80s. Peter Alden's unforgettable repertoire includes Ricky Nelson classics such as "Garden Party," "Hello Mary Lou," "Travelin' Man," "Poor Little Fool," "I will Follow You," "Lonesome Town," "It's Late" and "I Believe What You Say."

Peter Alden considers Ricky Nelson the crown prince of rock 'n roll! To ensure his legacy can still be appreciated by fans like himself, Peter recently perfected a tribute to honor such rock 'n roll royalty!  This new show focuses on the entire musical library of Ricky Nelson, from the 50s all the way through the 80s and can't be missed!

Saturday, August 19th at 8:00PM

Tickets: $30 & $40 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office.  The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.

http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?go=sho_dtl&sho=1125

Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org

Contact
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
Source:Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Email:***@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
Tags:Entertainment, Concert, Music
Industry:Event
Location:Pitman - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
