A Rock and Roll Garden Party: A Tribute to Ricky Nelson comes to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Peter Alden considers Ricky Nelson the crown prince of rock 'n roll! To ensure his legacy can still be appreciated by fans like himself, Peter recently perfected a tribute to honor such rock 'n roll royalty! This new show focuses on the entire musical library of Ricky Nelson, from the 50s all the way through the 80s and can't be missed!
Saturday, August 19th at 8:00PM
Tickets: $30 & $40 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
