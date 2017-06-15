News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New GradLeaders and Burning Glass Partnership Offers Users New Insights
Harnessing the power of data for campus recruitment & the student job market.
"This partnership will revolutionize the way employers connect with right-fit job-seeking students and ultimately help millions of students find their dream jobs upon graduation each year," said Jack Gainer, Chief Executive Officer at GradLeaders.
Powered by the world's largest and most sophisticated database of job postings, drawn from more than 40,000 online sources daily, Burning Glass delivers real-time data and breakthrough planning tools that inform careers, define academic programs and shape workforces. Now, the 200,000 employers, 1.5 million students and thousands of career centers that use GradLeaders each year can harness the power of this data.
"Finding a good job after graduation is one of the main reasons students seek out higher education," said Matthew Sigelman, CEO of Burning Glass. "Our partnership with GradLeaders will empower students with the insights they need to achieve successful career outcomes and it will provide employers with the tools they need to hone in on the talent they are looking for."
Leveraging the power of Burning Glass' data, GradLeaders will integrate artificial intelligence technology and real-time job data analysis into both their GradLeaders Career Center solution as well as their GradLeaders Recruiting tools.
"Now, we're able to provide GradLeaders users with real-time insights such as which jobs are most in demand, the specific skills employers need, and the career directions that offer the highest potential for graduating students." said Jack Gainer, CEO of GradLeaders. "This delivers crucial insights for customers on both sides of our business. Our employer customers have access to a standardized and consistent method to identify skills that will lead to higher quality matches. On the other side of the aisle, career centers will have to-the-minute data they can use to better assist students. In the end, by speeding up the process and ensuring more relevant results, our customers can focus on connecting with candidates, engaging with them, and getting them hired while connecting students to their dream jobs."
This collaboration will further enhance GradLeaders' search technology to better connect the right students with the right jobs. For schools, this partnership will arm career center representatives with the data to further enhance their advising services. Additionally, it puts job data in the hands of students, so they can stay informed on the progress they're making in their chosen career paths, throughout their education. For employers, the technology features integrated skills-based matching tools that parse resumes into comparable data elements for exact matches of jobs to candidate through big data analytics. Ultimately, this partnership will further power student and employer connections and result in millions of students finding better-fit jobs based on their skills, experiences and career preferences post-graduation. https://www.gradleaders.com/
About GradLeaders
GradLeaders is the industry leader in student recruitment and career services technology, connecting leading employers year-round with students and alumni from top-ranked schools around the world. GradLeaders' exclusive partnerships, extensive student database, and industry-leading software solutions, make it the #1 choice of companies seeking high-quality, best-fit, and diverse students to join their team.
About Burning Glass
Burning Glass Technologies delivers job market analytics that empower employers, workers, and educators to make data-driven decisions. The company's artificial intelligence technology analyzes hundreds of millions of job postings and real-life career transitions to provide insight into labor market patterns. This real-time strategic intelligence offers crucial insights, such as which jobs are most in demand, the specific skills employers need, and the career directions that offer the highest potential for workers. http://burning-
Contact
Catie Ewen
cewen@gradleaders.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse