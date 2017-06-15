 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Proforma Promographix Acquires New Client Base with Proforma Brand Flare

 
 
Dovel and Titka, Co-Owners of Proforma Promographix
Dovel and Titka, Co-Owners of Proforma Promographix
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Dovel and Don Titka, co-owners of Proforma Promographix, a Raleigh-based marketing and branding company, have announced the acquisition of Proforma Brand Flare, a promotional products distributer located in Greensboro, NC.

"Our team at Proforma Promographix is excited to begin this new journey with the clients of Proforma Brand Flare," said Dovel, President of the firm. "We are focused on making this transition as smooth as possible for the clients of Proforma Brand Flare, and we plan to work with the previous Owner as needed to ensure that everyone is prepared and excited for an expanded client base and wider service reach."

Proforma Promographix assists businesses with target print products, promotional products, one-to-one marketing strategies, website design and multi-media presentations. Proforma Promographix is a Proforma Multi-Million Dollar Club Member with more than 20 years of experience in the printing industry. Their hard work and dedication to creating unique marketing and promotional solutions for clients has led to great success and even a 2016 nomination for the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

"We know how important it is for our clients to have one, convenient partner for all their marketing needs," said Titka, Vice President. "We are excited to continue offering Proforma Brand Flare clients the convenience and efficiency of Proforma with our experienced team dedicated to providing custom marketing and business programs."

As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma Promographix provides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted marketing efforts.

For more information about Proforma Promographix, please visit Pgxinc.Proforma.com or contact Kevin Dovel or Don Titka at (919) 846-1379.

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
