News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Acquires the Gulf Life Realty Group
"We are thrilled to welcome The Gulf Life Realty Group into our brokerage," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "We have long respected the talent and leadership of Justin Helmus and Scott McNay, and we are happy to have them and our associates join our team."
Helmus and McNay were drawn to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group because of the brand's strength and prestige. The company offers unmatched access to tools, resources and support, professional education, and the Luxury Collection program of high-end and resort listings.
"We are so excited to join forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group," said Helmus, who has been named Market President/Managing Broker of the Belleair office. "Allen and Dewey are well known and admired for their legacy of success, and we are impressed by the company's opportunities and support. I am confident our new affiliation will strengthen our business, particularly in the luxury and high-end markets."
The Belleair office is located at 404 Indian Rocks Road and is home to 26 agents.
"The Gulf Life Realty Group's high average selling price and loyal client base speak for the skill and service of this team," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "With the leadership of Justin and Scott, we look forward to continued growth and leadership in our marketplace."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Contact
Clockwork Marketing Services, Inc.
***@clockworkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse