UK Space Agency Chief Executive to present special host nation address at Global MilSatCom 2017

Dr Graham Turntock to close the 3-day conference this November.
 
250 x 250 Global MilSatCom
LONDON, England - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Dr Graham Turntock, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency has joined the expert speaker lineup at the 19th annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition which takes place on 7-9 November in London.

Dr Turntock, who oversees the Agency's plans to establish commercial space flight in the UK, will be presenting a special closing host nation address on Day 3 of the conference where he will explore the future of commercial and military space in the UK.

This comes at a relevant time, with Parliament's proposed Sapceflight Bill seeing grants being made available to help lauch capability for spaceflight and paving opportunities such as small satellite launch and su-orbital spaceflight activities.

Dr Turntock joins a speaker panel represented by leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel. The full roster can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

Global MilSatCom 2017, described as "Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals" will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th of June.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

