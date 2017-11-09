Country(s)
UK Space Agency Chief Executive to present special host nation address at Global MilSatCom 2017
Dr Graham Turntock to close the 3-day conference this November.
Dr Turntock, who oversees the Agency's plans to establish commercial space flight in the UK, will be presenting a special closing host nation address on Day 3 of the conference where he will explore the future of commercial and military space in the UK.
This comes at a relevant time, with Parliament's proposed Sapceflight Bill seeing grants being made available to help lauch capability for spaceflight and paving opportunities such as small satellite launch and su-orbital spaceflight activities.
Dr Turntock joins a speaker panel represented by leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel. The full roster can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
Global MilSatCom 2017, described as "Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals"
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th of June.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/
