Whatagraph Delivers More Power to Analytics Reporting With the New Release

New agency reporting platform from Whatagraph is set to shake up the reporting industry in July

Media Contact

hi@whatagraph.com

End

--, a marketing channel analysis and reporting solution, releases brand new, agency focused, platform in. Whatagraph changes the way website and social analytics are prepared by automatically converting marketing analytics data intoNewagency platform will be more focused on digital marketing agencies and will enableand many more important features that are forecasted to cut marketing team's reporting time by more than a half. "Whatagraph is an ideal solution for a content editor who doesn't have to dig too deep but needs some data to better understand the audience, create reader personas, learn from mistakes, and emphasize success." -Using one simple dashboard, agencies can get a quick overview of web and social performance resulting in faster and more accurate decision-making. Rather than spending 4 hours just for creating a single report in order to spot the weak links, agencies can now quicklyand spend these hours coming up with more effective marketing and sales strategies instead. "I reached out to our clients asking what they thought of the reports and they loved them! They could understand the infographic style reporting with explanations and not just graphs and charts which confuses them." -sources in one report;• Share your workload with• Setfor each client;• Use flexible payment with- first of its kind in the reporting industry;• Sell your insights, without the manual effort -about campaign performance;• Know when the reports are ready for your insights throughAbout Whatagraph: founded in 2015, Whatagraph is now the leading company inin Netherlands. Within 2 years of experience, Whatagraph have earned trust & loyalty with such brands asetc.