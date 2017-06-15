News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Supports Dreams Come True's Dream Day
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices attended to cheer on 50 special local children, also known as brave Dreamers, who were celebrated at the event. The children, who have life-threatening illnesses, and their families were treated to a day of fantasy, food and entertainment. This is the fourth year PRI Productions and Dreams Come True have hosted the Dream Day event.
"We were so honored to be a part of this incredible and unforgettable event," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick, a member of the Dreams Come True Board of Directors. "It was a thrilling and uplifting day for everyone who attended, especially the amazing Dreamers and their families."
Prior to the event, the Dreamers received a golden ticket to attend Dream Day at PRI Productions. Along with a golden ticket, the Dreamer honorees received a costume of their favorite superhero or princess for the occasion.
Dream Day kicked off with a Dreamers Parade. Volunteers dressed as superheroes and other favorite characters marched in the parade with the Dreamers. Hundreds came out to cheer and share in the excitement. The parade ended at PRI Productions, which was transformed into a fantasy experience for the Dreamers and their families to enjoy.
Dream Day is part of Dreams Come True's Special Times program. While the courageous children served by Dreams Come True can only receive one dream, Special Times provides the child and his or her family ongoing opportunities to momentarily forget the realities of a life-threatening illness.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has supported Dreams Come True for nearly four years, donating more than $150,000 to the nonprofit organization by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale. Company leaders and associates are enthusiastic about supporting Dreams Come True.
"We truly appreciate the support we receive from our valued customers and our passionate team to help make dreams come true for many deserving local children," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Events like this remind the children and their families that they are special and loved."
Founded in 1984, Dreams Come True has made dreams a reality for more than 3,500 children in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Thanks to contributions from its Board of Directors, Dreams Come True is able to direct 100 percent of all public donations, unless otherwise specified, to the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses. For more information about Dreams Come True, visit www.dreamscometrue.org or call (904) 296-3030.
For more information about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida, connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse