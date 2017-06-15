News By Tag
Automotive lightweight materials market will reach $78.6 billion in 2017
The world market for automotive lightweight materials will reach $78.6bn in 2017. The lightweight materials market in automotive industry has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace during the coming decade.
This report analyses the global automotive lightweight materials market for 5 key material types: HSS/AHSS, aluminium, magnesium, composites and plastics. Aluminium is the largest submarkets; while magnesium has the smallest market share by value. Aluminium will retain a leading position in terms of market value between 2017-2027 due to its trade-off between cost and performance compared to other competing materials. On the contrary, magnesium will be characterised by a more rapid growth rate over the coming years. Magnesium is likely to depict high growth as the use of this high potential lightweight material is growing in automotive industry while replacing traditional materials.
The emerging economies will see much faster growth in their automotive lightweight materials demand, while the developed regions will only see relatively slower growth. Thanks to the fast economic growth, rising disposable income, increasing consumer markets, and growing industrial output India, China, and Brazil to see the above average growth in the automotive lightweight materials markets. China is estimated to be the largest market for automotive lightweight materials in 2017 and is expected to retain its position in the forecast period also. US will be the second largest market for automotive lightweight materials market and the market share of US is expected to shrink over the next decade to reach 14.2% in 2027.
This 221 page report contains 220 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive lightweight materials. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the automotive lightweight materials market. In addition, 8 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the market such as ArcelorMittal, Rio Tinto, etc.
Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2017-2027: Forecast By Type (High Strength and Advanced High Strength Steel, Aluminium, Magnesium, Composites, Plastics), By Application (Body-in-White, Body & Closures, Others) & By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companies will be of value to current and future potential investors wanting to better understand the automotive lightweight materials industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as companies and research centres who wish to broaden their knowledge of the automotive lightweight materials market.
For sample pages and further information concerning the visiongain's report the automotive lightweight materials Market Forecast 2017-2027 please visit https://www.visiongain.com/
