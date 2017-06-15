News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robert Goddard transforms retail operations with Eurostop
Eurostop solution enables Independent fashion retailer to expand business operations and optimise warehouse efficiencies
Robert Goddard needed a Stock Control and EPOS solution to provide live information for effective stock management across all retail touchpoints and to optimise warehouse operations in preparation for the launch of their new ecommerce website. e-manager, e-rmis, e-pos touch and e-cubes solutions were deployed to manage retail operations across all stores, the online channel and warehouse distribution centre.
Steve Shephard, Operations Manager at Robert Goddard said; "The Eurostop team are extremely knowledgeable and professional, they supported and guided us throughout the migration process making it as pain-free as possible. Each time we speak with them it validates our decision to have invested in a Eurostop solution. "
Since deploying the solution, Robert Goddard has gained greater insight of stock levels, operational workflows and sales performance per product range per store, which has enabled them to improve overall stock management and stock rotation.
Today, as a result of the enhanced data analysis delivered by the Eurostop solution, the commercial buying team has been able to track seasonal and buying trends per store ensuring stock is rotated to the location where it's needed. By reducing stock build up, the company has minimised the amount of stock discounted in end of season sales, resulting in improved margins.
"The expanse of features that the Eurostop solution provides has enabled us to develop an exciting roadmap of great new customer centric services. We have plans to launch a customer loyalty program, with the capabilities the Eurostop solution brings to our business, the sky's the limit." concluded Steve.
Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; "Robert Goddard wanted to expand its operations, providing a reactive and customer centric experience across all channels. We are delighted to hear that in a short space of time the company has already achieved considerable efficiencies and have a feature rich platform that can keep pace with their ambitious plans."
-ends-
About Robert Goddard
Robert Goddard is an independent quality clothing business with 7 stores located in prime, high street positions, offering distinctive style and choice from some of the best design houses in Europe and America. The company also offers a service for made to measure, hand tailored suits enabling customers to enjoy a perfectly fitting, quality suit, designed to their exact requirements.
Founded by George Goddard in 1895, Robert Goddard stores still offer the same high standards of quality clothing and customer service as were insisted on by the founder over one hundred years ago.
About Eurostop
With over 25 years' experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.
Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e‑commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.
People use Eurostop's systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, DAKS, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.
For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:
Editors' Contacts
Deborah Loh
Eurostop Limited
Tel: +44(0)20 8991 2700
Email: deborahl@eurostop.com
Andreina West
PR Artistry Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1491 845553
email: andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse