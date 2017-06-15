News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Pool Leak Detection Service Ramps Up for the Orlando Summer
Leak Detection Service Certified Leak Detection, LLC offers Central Florida homeowners helpful tips.
Certified Leak Detection emphasizes teaching children how to swim as early as possible, starting at six months old. Learning how to swim is imperative to the safety of children, as drowning is the second most leading cause of accidental injury related deaths in children aged one year through 14 years.
"While our lawmakers are doing their part to save the Everglades, let's do our part in Central Florida to protect our precious water supply," says Certified Leak Detection. Despite heavy rains in the Central Florida area in recent weeks, the use of water is a growing point of concern for residents and business owners alike.
Water Conservation education is a significant point of interest for Certified Leak, as well. With 70% of the state experiencing drought-like conditions, the swimming pool leak detection (http://certifiedleakdetection.com/
Certified Leak also takes pride in educating homeowners on the importance of checking for pool leaks. Even a small pool leak can lead to an increase in electric costs, damage to the foundation of the home and decrease the value of a home.
The company additionally educates owners on the importance of checking for pool leaks. Even a small pool leak can cause an increase in electric costs, damage to the foundation of a home, and decrease the home's value.
About Certified Leak Detection, LLC
Certified Leak Detection, LLC is a family owned and operated business based in Orlando, FL. Since 1992, Certified Leak has remained a leader in commercial and residential leak detection needs for pools, spas, and fountains.
For over 25 years, Certified Leak Detection, LLC has provided leak detection services in the form of: fresh water plumbing, swimming pool, spa, and fountain leaks to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Certified Leak provides customers with a signature free leak detection and 5-year warranty program. The company makes it their mission to educate their staff, contractors, and leak specialists in proven techniques and cutting edge technology in swimming pool and slab leak detection.
Contact
Jessica marsh
***@virtualstacks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse