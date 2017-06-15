News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Huntsham Court Is Ready For The Wedding Season
Huntsham Court, one of the most beautiful country houses in Devon, is preparing to host an extensive array of weddings as the wedding season arrives.
Situated amidst the beautiful Devon countryside, Huntsham Court rises up from the greenery as an impressive baronial mansion. Dating back to the Victorian age, this house has a distinct period feel to it. The house has undergone extensive maintenance and has been fitted with all the latest amenities to offer a luxurious stay for wedding guests.
All the 35 rooms in Huntsham Court have been tastefully furnished and come with various bed options so as to accommodate up to 80 guests with ease. More importantly, Huntsham Court prides itself on its flexible ethos. Guests get to choose exactly what they want here.
This carries over to the wedding side of affairs. Huntsham Court offers an event manager to handle all the aspects of the wedding. They also have a large supplier's directory which the couple can use to select the various services they may need such as florists etc. However, the couple can choose to use their own choices if they want. The same applies to catering. Guests can opt for their own catering service or select Huntsham Court's silver service.
Huntsham Court provides complimentary use of all the banqueting furniture and dining sets. Fully licensed, couples can hold their wedding inside one of the 5 impressive reception rooms. Beautifully decorated, each reception room is an experience in its own right. For those interested in outdoor weddings, the house garden of Huntsham Court is an excellent facility. In fact, there are a few beautiful spots all round Huntsham Court and its estate. Select any that takes your eye and make your wedding a memorable one.
Whilst the history of the Huntsham Estate can be traced back to the 1700s, Huntsham Court itself was built in 1868 to replace the existing Tudor mansion. The new house was literally built for a bride. Hosting weddings at Huntsham Court is exactly what it was built for. The country house has won several awards as a venue.
Huntsham Court is an award-winning country house located in Devon. Renowned for its stunning baronial architecture, the house and the breathtakingly beautiful estate offers an excellent backdrop for weddings and other kinds of events. It has its own silver staff services and supplier's directory for fulfilling all client requirements. Huntsham Court can be contacted with a call at 01398 361 277 or by visiting http://www.huntshamcourt.co.uk/
Contact
Huntsham Court
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse