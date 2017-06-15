 
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size, Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Market by Type - Ken Research

 
 
GURGAON, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Extensive customers' base coupled with rising disposable income in India and China to Drive Nutraceuticals Market in Asia Pacific region.

The report titled "Asia Pacific Nutraceutical Market Outlook to 2021 – Extensive Customer Base Coupled with Rising Disposable Income in India and China to Foster Growth" by Ken Research suggested that nutraceuticals market in Asia Pacific would showcase high growth during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among the Asia-Pacific countries is urging the manufacturers of functional foods to meet the transforming demand of growing nutrition. Manufacturers are introducing functional fortified foods for specific target audience which is helping them in generating extra revenue from the segment.

Growing and increasing consumer demand for natural/herbal products that promote healthy living lifestyle and for treating diseases in China is one of the major factors which have driven the market for Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market.  Additionally, the large presence of customer base in the country coupled with rising disposable income to purchase expensive nutraceuticals further impacted the overall Asia Pacific market in a positive manner. Similarly, Indian market is observed to grow at a high pace, with country recording growth at a highest CAGR in the entire region. Rising disposable income, increasing awareness, investments by international players, launch of new products, aging population and high prevalence of diabetics and obese people in the country is observed to benefit the market revenue of India in a positive manner. The willingness to adopt a healthy living lifestyle and spending towards high quality nutritional supplements in India further helped the overall market in its growth during the historical period.

The revenues of Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market are observed to continuously increase at a high pace during the historical period. The changing lifestyles and increasing preferences towards healthy style of eating are acting as major driving forces for Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market. The changing lifestyle which includes excessive consumption of junk food, smoking and alcohol has resulted in imbalance in nutritional requirements, leading to high demand for nutraceuticals in the region. In addition to that, people in Asia Pacific region have diverted their attention towards preventive healthcare rather than curative healthcare, which requires regular consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods to improve immune system against diseases.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Vitamin and Supplement Industry Analysis

Nutraceutical Sales Asia

Nutraceutical Market Growth, Trends & Forecasts‎

Fitness Nutrition Market Asia

Probiotic Market Share Asia

Dietary Supplements Market Size

Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis

Vitamin Supplements Market Asia

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size

Wellness Supplements Market Asia

Nutritional Supplement Industry Statistics

Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Market by Type

For further reading click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/as...

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204
Source:Ken Research.com
query@kenresearch.com
