How do I connect my Canon mg3250 to WIFI

Canon Printer has various printing features and it enables completion of printing works in much lesser. The printer can be also connected to Wi-Fi and for the first time users, there might be some sort of difficulty connecting to the W-Fi. This article will provide a standard procedure for Canon Printer MG3250 connection.For quick and easy device connection, WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) is the best way and this article will provide all the necessary steps. The access point will have physical WPS push button and the user network should be incorporating WPA or WPA2 security protocol.• Turn on the printer and at the top hold the W-Fi button.• Make sure that lamp beside the button has turned blue and the user can move to access point & press the WPS button.• Now make sure that the printer is successfully connected. For that load an A4 sheet and hold the 'Resume' button until the alarm lamp flashes and then release it.• Network information page will be displayed.