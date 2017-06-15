Tennant, Barrowman, Kingston, Olsen To Attend 20th Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27

Paul Bettany, Steve Blum, Gene Simmons, Elizabeth Henstridge, John Cusack Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Donald E. Stephens Convention Center