Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Tennant, Barrowman, Kingston, Olsen To Attend 20th Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27

Paul Bettany, Steve Blum, Gene Simmons, Elizabeth Henstridge, John Cusack Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
 
 
David Tennant
David Tennant
 
ROSEMONT, Ill. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its 20th trip to the  Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27. The "Doctor Who" trio of David Tennant ("Jessica Jones") and Alex Kingston ("E.R."), John Barrowman ("Arrow"), the Avengers:Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War tandem of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Steve Blum (Toonami, Cowboy Bebop), Gene Simmons (KISS frontman), the "Psych" duo of James Roday and Dule Hill, John Cusack (Say Anything…, Better off Dead…) and Jewel Staite ("Firefly," "Stargate' Atlantis") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend Wizard World's longest running and largest comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Tennant, Kingston, Barrowman, Simmons, Roday, Hill, Cusack and Staite will attend on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27; Olsen and Bettany will appear on Saturday only; Henstridge will appear on Friday and Saturday; Blum is scheduled for all four days.

Other stars scheduled to appear include the "Stranger Things" tandem of Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" team of Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings franchise, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), the "Dynamic Duo" from "Batman: The Animated Series" Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester, Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," "Andromeda") and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens").

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Chicago will feature James O'Barr (creator, The Crow), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Steve Geiger ("Spider-man," "The Incredible Hulk"), Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "The Muppets"), Ben Templesmith ("Fell," "The Nightmare Factory"), Simon Fraser ("Judge Dredd," "Nikolai Dante"), Michael Calero ("Tandar" animatronics, "All New Fathom"), Jeremiah Lambert ("Transformers" franchise, "Masters of the Universe"), Dean Haspiel ("Billy Dogma," "Spider-Man"), Kurt Lehner ("Gargoyles," "Marvel Action Hour"), Jorge Molina ("Avengers Assemble," "X-Force"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and many others.

Special events abound all week, highlighted by 'An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band' At Park West (Saturday, 8 p.m.), Bostwick hosting a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show (Saturday, 9 p.m.) and more.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
