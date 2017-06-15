News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tennant, Barrowman, Kingston, Olsen To Attend 20th Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-27
Paul Bettany, Steve Blum, Gene Simmons, Elizabeth Henstridge, John Cusack Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
Tennant, Kingston, Barrowman, Simmons, Roday, Hill, Cusack and Staite will attend on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27; Olsen and Bettany will appear on Saturday only; Henstridge will appear on Friday and Saturday; Blum is scheduled for all four days.
Other stars scheduled to appear include the "Stranger Things" tandem of Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" team of Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings franchise, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), the "Dynamic Duo" from "Batman: The Animated Series" Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester, Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," "Andromeda") and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens").
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Chicago will feature James O'Barr (creator, The Crow), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Steve Geiger ("Spider-man,"
Special events abound all week, highlighted by 'An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band' At Park West (Saturday, 8 p.m.), Bostwick hosting a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show (Saturday, 9 p.m.) and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse