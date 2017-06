Braces in the Lehigh Valley Are Now More Affordable

With several locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Exeter Orthodontics has made braces in the Lehigh Valley more affordable for teens and adults.

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton has brought affordable braces to the Lehigh Valley

Contact

Meredith Souder

***@exeterorthodontics.com Meredith Souder

End

-- Braces in the Lehigh Valley cost only $3,995 thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. With several locations of the practice for Lehigh Valley residents to choose from, affordable braces are always close to home.Exeter Orthodontics currently has seven locations, including offices in Easton, Center Valley, and New Tripoli. All offices offer traditional braces for only $3,995. Repairs, retainers, x-rays, exams, and emergency visits are all included in this low price."We've helped thousands of teens and adults smile brighter with braces," says Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "We look forward to growing our practice even more and helping others in the Lehigh Valley and beyond."Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign for only $3,995. Invisalign is a popular and convenient alternative to traditional braces. Orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics will help patients choose which option will work best for their lifestyle and smile.To learn more about braces and Invisalign in the Lehigh Valley, residents of Easton, Bethlehem, Allentown, and even Phillipsburg, New Jersey, are encouraged to request an appointment at one of the several conveniently located offices of Exeter Orthodontics today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/ request-appointment/ About Exeter Orthodontics:For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/