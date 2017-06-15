News By Tag
Elders Helping Hands, Helping Elders, Seniors in Akokwa, Nigeria: A Program Update
'Amazingly joyful' is what all employees feel as they visit the elders. In return, the elders shower them with blessings and appreciation for their work, and for the people who donated to the program.
Eighteen-month milestone
Next December it will be two years since Elders Helping Hands began assisting seniors in Akokwa. I am happy to say our program has been well received. The staff has been dedicated and passionate, and I thank them immensely.
Lots of our elders are lonely, isolated and with no help for the most basic needs such as trips to the bathroom, food preparation, walking short distances, having a clean home and companionship.
Everybody seems to agree that coming together to alleviate some of the burden facing elders anywhere in today's world is a precious cause.
Our goals and objectives
The elders in my hometown are like those anyplace in the world. They want to live out their lives in dignity. But, unlike elders living in advanced countries such as the United States and Britain, those in my town have no aid other than their immediate families.
Sometimes there are no immediate families; the children have grown and gone their ways, leaving seniors to fend desperately for themselves.
Elders Helping Hands wants to be a bridge to relieve families and to fill in when there is no family available.
We are currently assisting seniors in Akokwa, Eastern Nigeria.
Our Supporters
On behalf of the Board of Directors I thank those who have donated to our nonprofit organization. Some of our donors, however, do not want to be acknowledged publicly, and we have respected their wishes.
No culture appreciates benevolence better than the Igbos, especially folks in my hometown. Their prayers and gratitude reach every corner of the earth.
So when great things come your way, understand that your beneficiaries in my village have prayed for your blessing and rooted for your continual success.
List of donors
Mary Keber
Cheru Atraga
Korcheska Viscarando
Cisse Kafoumba
Dave Scopino, Jr.
Ludwig Spinelli
Clement Anekwe
Rockwell Anyoha
Dr. Felix Mpuku
Christopher Chapman
The future
The Elders Helping Hands program in Akokwa serves as a model which other communities could emulate. We foretell a future when our elders will have recreation centers, where they can socialize with one another, do light gardening, dance, play board games and tell their stories to the next generation.
To help us visit more seniors more often, please donate a stipend today. Your donation is tax deductable. Details on both credit card donation and checks are at the website:http://www.eldershelpinghands.org/
