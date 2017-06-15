 
News By Tag
* Akokwa
* Akokwa seniors
* Elders Helping Hands
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bridgeport
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Elders Helping Hands, Helping Elders, Seniors in Akokwa, Nigeria: A Program Update

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Akokwa
* Akokwa seniors
* Elders Helping Hands

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Bridgeport - Connecticut - US

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Elders Helping Hands now covers five villages in Akokwa.

'Amazingly joyful' is what all employees feel as they visit the elders. In return, the elders shower them with blessings and appreciation for their work, and for the people who donated to the program.

Eighteen-month milestone

Next December it will be two years since Elders Helping Hands began assisting seniors in Akokwa.  I am happy to say our program has been well received. The staff has been dedicated and passionate, and I thank them immensely.

Lots of our elders are lonely, isolated and with no help for the most basic needs such as trips to the bathroom, food preparation, walking short distances, having a clean home and companionship.

Everybody seems to agree that coming together to alleviate some of the burden facing elders anywhere in today's world is a precious cause.

Our goals and objectives

The elders in my hometown are like those anyplace in the world. They want to live out their lives in dignity. But, unlike elders living in advanced countries such as the United States and Britain, those in my town have no aid other than their immediate families.

Sometimes there are no immediate families; the children have grown and gone their ways, leaving seniors to fend desperately for themselves.

Elders Helping Hands wants to be a bridge to relieve families and to fill in when there is no family available.

We are currently assisting seniors in Akokwa, Eastern Nigeria.

Our Supporters

On behalf of the Board of Directors I thank those who have donated to our nonprofit organization. Some of our donors, however, do not want to be acknowledged publicly, and we have respected their wishes.

No culture appreciates benevolence better than the Igbos, especially folks in my hometown. Their prayers and gratitude reach every corner of the earth.

So when great things come your way, understand that your beneficiaries in my village have prayed for your blessing and rooted for your continual success.

List of donors

Mary Keber

Cheru Atraga

Korcheska Viscarando

Cisse Kafoumba

Dave Scopino, Jr.

Ludwig Spinelli

Clement Anekwe

Rockwell Anyoha

Dr. Felix Mpuku

Christopher Chapman

The future

The Elders Helping Hands program in Akokwa serves as a model which other communities could emulate. We foretell a future when our elders will have recreation centers, where they can socialize with one another, do light gardening, dance, play board games and tell their stories to the next generation.

To help us visit more seniors more often, please donate a stipend today. Your donation is tax deductable. Details on both credit card donation and checks are at the website:http://www.eldershelpinghands.org/donation/
End
Source:Elders Helping Hands
Email:***@sbcglobal.net Email Verified
Tags:Akokwa, Akokwa seniors, Elders Helping Hands
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Bridgeport - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
legend Afro-American Partners inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share