With distinctive styling cues taken from the current Rio, the Stonic is Kia's own entry into the flourishing crossover market. Available with 20 two-tone colour combinations – as well as five shades for the roof alone.

Kia takes the wraps off all-new Stonic | AutoVolo.co.uk

With distinctive styling cues taken from the current Rio, the Stonic is Kia's own entry into the flourishing crossover market.Available with 20 two-tone colour combinations – as well as five shades for the roof alone – the Kona is due for release in the third quarter of 2017.Michael Cole, chief operating officer of Kia Motors Europe, said: "The Kia Stonic will be one of the most compelling new cars in this rapidly expanding class, backed by Kia's unique warranty, and the brand's reputation for reliability, quality and contemporary design. As the segment expands, the Stonic looks set to become one of our best-selling cars."Due to be powered by a range of compact turbocharged engines ranging from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol to a 1.6-litre diesel, the Kia Stonic is set to offer low-cost and frugal motoring.All cars come equipped with electronic stability control and vehicle stability management as standard, while higher-spec models receive torque vectoring and cornering brake control systems too.Inside, the Kia Stonic comes fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system housing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, giving easy integration between a driver's phone and the car's displays.Despite its compact proportions, the Kia Stonic has 352 litres of boot space with a two-step floor, giving a good degree of practicality to the new crossover. It's also available with a range of safety systems including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian recognition and forward collision alert.