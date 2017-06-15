News By Tag
Kia takes the wraps off all-new Stonic
With distinctive styling cues taken from the current Rio, the Stonic is Kia's own entry into the flourishing crossover market. Available with 20 two-tone colour combinations – as well as five shades for the roof alone.
All cars come equipped with electronic stability control and vehicle stability management as standard, while higher-spec models receive torque vectoring and cornering brake control systems too.
Inside, the Kia Stonic comes fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system housing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, giving easy integration between a driver's phone and the car's displays.
Despite its compact proportions, the Kia Stonic has 352 litres of boot space with a two-step floor, giving a good degree of practicality to the new crossover. It's also available with a range of safety systems including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian recognition and forward collision alert.
