Roofing Bournemouth - Quality Roofing Services in Dorset

 
BOURNEMOUTH, England - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- We are a new top quality, affordable roofing service in Dorset and surrounding areas. We are a small team of highly experienced roofers with a wealth of knowledge in various areas such as; roof repairs, flat roofing, slate & tile roofing, chimney removal and repairs, plastics installations and much more. Since we are a small team we don't have massive overheads and can offer very competitive quotes on request.

We love what we do and this shines through in the quality of our workmanship. We treat every job with importance and care no matter the size and customer satisfaction is paramount, we will not leave until the customer is completely happy. We use high-grade, affordable materials to keep the cost down and make sure the work lasts for years.

We offer a quick and affordable gutter cleaning, fascia & soffit wipe down which completely brightens up your plastics. We carry this out by hand to make sure it's done properly, removes mold, moss from the exterior plastics and brings them up looking brand new. Perfect if you don't need the gutters unblocked, cleared of debris and just need the plant matter build up removed. We always get great feedback from our customers and get a great deal of repeat work and friend and family referrals.

If you have problems with your roof, guttering get in touch using our free, fair, no hassle quote form on our website we would love to hear from you: http://roofing.bournemouth.company
Email:***@roofing.bournemouth.company
