Find quick steps to change Gmail password

Gmail is one of the best emails services providers which is largely utilized by the billions of users across the globe. Gmail is very famous for its top security features.
 
 
ASTORIA, N.Y. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- As you know that, password is an important part of every email service to protect your account from unwanted harms. Do you feel that someone is accessing your Gmail password without your knowledge? Then don't worry about that as you can change your Gmail password with a new one. It is a very simple procedure to perform. Do you have any idea about this procedure? if no, then read this article very carefully and go through the Gmail password reset steps which is given below:

·       Step 1:- First of all, open your web browser and go to the official website of Gmail.

·       Step 2:- Enter your Gmail ID and password into the given field to log in to your Gmail account.

·       Step 3:- Now click on the gear icon and then choose Settings.

·       Step 4:- Now you will show the General icon and then click on it.

·       Step 5:- After that, click on the Accounts which is available at the top side.

·       Step 6:- Click on the Change Password.

·       Step 7:- Now a new window will open. Enter your current password into the Current Password box.

·       Step 8:- After that, enter a new password for your Gmail account into the given box and then re-enter it for confirm.

·       Step 9:- Now click on the Change Password tab to complete the procedure.

Are you not capable to change your Gmail account password with the help of above described steps? Then don't be depressed. Contact Gmail password recovery number and get informative solutions on password changing from the certified experts. The team of Gmail experts is very dedicated towards their work and they can resolve all your Gmail related issues within a short span of time. So never hesitate and contact with these experts immediately. You can get this assistance at 24/7 hours.

