Find quick steps to change Gmail password
Gmail is one of the best emails services providers which is largely utilized by the billions of users across the globe. Gmail is very famous for its top security features.
· Step 1:- First of all, open your web browser and go to the official website of Gmail.
· Step 2:- Enter your Gmail ID and password into the given field to log in to your Gmail account.
· Step 3:- Now click on the gear icon and then choose Settings.
· Step 4:- Now you will show the General icon and then click on it.
· Step 5:- After that, click on the Accounts which is available at the top side.
· Step 6:- Click on the Change Password.
· Step 7:- Now a new window will open. Enter your current password into the Current Password box.
· Step 8:- After that, enter a new password for your Gmail account into the given box and then re-enter it for confirm.
· Step 9:- Now click on the Change Password tab to complete the procedure.
