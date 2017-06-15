News By Tag
The Giant iTab Company demonstrates Giant Smartphone at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017
Giant Smartphones for mobile, retail, banking, corporate and event markets to be showcased in international exhibition, sponsored by techUK
The Giant iTab Company is showing its oversize smartphone, the Giant iTab, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai, being held this year at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), from 28 June – 1st July 2017.Giant iTab is a complete Giant Interactive Tablet & Smartphone solution designed for companies with a requirement for event showcasing, digital engagement and displaying e‑commerce applications. Asia's biggest mobile event, MWC Shanghai is organised by the GSMA and held each year in the business hub of Shanghai, China, with 650 exhibitors and an expected 65,000 mobile industry professionals attending.
The Giant iTab Company will be demonstrating its Giant Smartphone on its stand, and providing its technology for the other UK businesses to use on the Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion. The Pavilion is sponsored by techUK, the trade association for the UK Technology industry, and part of a programme supported by Department for International Trade (DIT) which helps UK based businesses to grow in international markets through exports.
The Giant iTab has been designed for companies presenting at events, exhibitions and conferences and has also created strong interest in the App developer market. The Giant iTab Company, formed in 2009, has already installed units in many countries, including the Nespresso store in Moscow, the Etihad Airways 1st Class Lounge in Abu Dhabi, VW dealerships in Holland, Dow Jones offices in Spain, PWC offices in Zurich, Binder events in Frankfurt plus Event Planet studios in Melbourne and has provided their solution for events and exhibitions in over 50 countries across Europe, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, Canada and the Americas, including Brazil.
Mark Jones, Founder of Giant iTab, commented; "The Mobile World Congress events present a great opportunity for us to showcase our technology. Our recent attendance at MWC Barcelona in March was a great success and we signed up several new AV rental and reseller partners as a result of the show.
"The simplicity of our offering means that it will translate well as we prepare for the event in Shanghai. The technology market in China is booming and attending this event will also enable us to meet new local tech businesses for mutually beneficial partnerships. We are also delighted to be one of the many British UK technology companies that are showcasing technological innovation in this fast growing market. Our fully functioning Giant Smartphone enables digital content to be presented in exactly the same way as the smaller hand-held devices we all use every day and, being in a format that everyone is familiar with and already knows how to use, offers the perfect demonstration vehicle for Event Professionals, AV rental companies, App developers and the marketing departments of many corporate businesses looking to better engage their customers."
Giant iTab is looking to expand its customer base in Asia and Australasia and is actively recruiting new AV rental partners and resellers in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China.
- ends -
About Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai, 28 Jun – 1 July 2017, Shanghai
Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) is Asia's biggest mobile event. It's organised by the GSMA and held each year in the business hub of Shanghai, China.
More than 65,000 mobile industry professionals are expected to attend the event with over 650 of mobile's top companies like Cisco, Huawei, Visa and ZTE will exhibit, attracting tech-savvy consumers and mobile executives.
The event also offers consumers the a chance to explore and experience everything related to mobile, including devices, drones, virtual reality, gaming and sports tech in the Experiential Zone. Mobile World Congress Shanghai takes place each year in Shanghai, at three venues: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Kerry Hotel & Jumeirah Hotel. For more information please visit: https://www.mwcshanghai.com/
The Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion
The Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion provides an opportunity for British exhibitors at MWC Shanghai 2017 to show a wide range of products, services & technologies.
The Great Britain & Northern Ireland pavilion at MWC Shanghai 2017 is sponsored by techUK, the trade association for the UK Technology industry, and is part of the Department for International Trade (DIT) programme which helps UK based businesses to ensure their success in international markets through exports. (www.gov.uk/government/
techUk's members account for over 80% of these markets and include blue-chip multinationals & early stage technology companies. www.techuk.org. For more information please visit: http://www.tradefair.co.uk/
About Giant iTab
Bringing together smart phone, tablet and multi-channel marketing into one complete digital showcasing solution the Giant iTab is a touchscreen tablet and smartphone solution designed to take advantage of today's rapidly growing world of event showcasing, digital engagement and e-commerce.
Giant iTabs are available for hire with full service and support, and can be delivered to events anywhere around the world. Giant iTabs are also available for sale, with a complete 3-year fully managed digital solution package, including installation, warranty and remote software management to ensure all units are working perfectly at all times.
For more information please visit: www.giantitab.com
Editors contacts:
Mark Jones
Managing Director
Giant iTab
+44 (0) 20 3542 1645
mark@giantitab.com
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
