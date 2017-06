Mining Conveyor Components Supplier Tega Industries Offers the Best Composite Liners to Customers

Tega Industries, a famous mining conveyor components supplier with a global presence, has come up with the best composite liners for its customers which is creating a lot of buzz and garnering accolades galore.

-- Tega Industries has come up with the best composite lining products, which come with the benefits of polyurethene, rubber and steel. It offers two types of composite liner products, Composite Liner (PU) and Composite Liner (Rubber).The composite liners have special steel of superior hardness, and ribbed in Polyurethene or Rubber Matrix along with steel backing that comes with high impact wear resistance along with impact energy absorption. These are perfect for ROM or lumpy application.The Composite Liner (PU) consists of Polyurethene Matrix being used to rib high hard steel. It comes with steel backing. In the Composite Liner (Rubber), rubber is used in ribbing very hard steel and it is available with steel backing. Superior in construction and design, these items can make mining processes smoother and add to the efficiency of businesses.Theproducts can be used in bins, hoppers and chutes that need mid – high degree wear and impact resistance as well as normal – high flow ability. Product variants should be chosen according to the flow requirement, impact and abrasion for the surface that needs to get lined.Other than Composite Liners, Tega Industries offers various other types of Wear Resistant Liners such as Mosaic Liner, Air Blaster, Aggression Rubber Liner, Pro - Line Polyurethane Liner, Stallion - UHMWPE Liner and D-MAC - Ceramic Liners.A flagship firm of the Tega Group of Companies, Tega Industries has been very successful in the mineral processing, mining, material handling and environmental industries. It has plants located across 4 continents.For further information, visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/ service-category/ conveyor-... Tega IndustriesContact Name: Saurav Bhattacharjee147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 05333 2282 7531+91 33 23963649