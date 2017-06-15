News By Tag
Admission Open for MSC courses
Looking for Latest MSc Admission Notifications 2017 in India. Visit Thapar University for Master of Science Programs in university. MSc Entrance Test, MSc Courses
Due to rapid worldwide dependency on different educational courses, The University offers MSc admissions 2017 program for 2-years duration (4 Semester) for national and international students.
A complete summary of the particular Programs are as follows:
M.Sc. (Bio-Technology)
MSc. Admission 2017 Eligibility Criteria
Degree Awarded: MSc
Period of Time: 2 years (full-time)
Section necessities:
How to apply
Students who are interested in applying for this course. They need to fill our online MSc Admission form. See the Application and select area of interest of the supporting necessary documents that we require.
Course Overview
To get more knowledge about this course, how to transform logical revelations into innovations and business items through this course educated mutually by the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health and Alliance.
Career Opportunities:
In this program, you can develop your advanced research and investigative abilities and scientific learning process which will be relevant to a wide range of your future careers.
Some latest course direction is linked with today's extending biotechnology industry. The pattern of investigative course advanced that came out of Silicon Valley in the 70s. It's continually growing with the development of health care services, modern biotechnology, biofuels, and cleantech. The future of Bio-Technology student is very bright.
M.Sc. (Chemistry)
Degree awarded: MSc
Time Period: 2 years [Full-Time]
Admission Criteria:
The standard academic admission criteria are essential for MSc admission 2017 for chemistry course in chemistry, analytical chemistry or other chemistry relevant disciplines are equivalent for national and international students. Students who are in possessing Bsc degree should not apply. Students can fill MSc admission form online.
Course Overview
In this program, we will provide an opportunity to understand with skills and basic abilities in the characterisation of materials by spectroscopic, structural and scientific systems. This will be accomplished with reference to natural, organometallic and polymeric materials.
We will provide an opportunity to developed Masters examine and research in depth on different projects.
We will provide an opportunity to create trust in the utilization of English oral and composing skills with chemical language setting.
Career Opportunities:
The field of chemistry science is vast which opens new ways. It involves in our everyday lives. Chemical professionals explore better opportunities in different chemical fields. There are a huge scope and professions open to the every student who has studied chemistry science at any level. They have great future opportunities inside and outside the lab.
M.Sc. (Bio-Chemistry)
Degree awarded: MSc
Time Period: 2 years [Full-Time]
Admission Criteria:
MSc Admissions 2017 for Bio –Chemistry admission criteria are equivalent for national or the overseas students, in a biological or medical sciences discipline with require documents in relevant modules taken. To fill out our online admission form.
Please note we are unable to consider those students applications with an undergraduate degree in chemistry or physical sciences.
Course overview:
Biochemistry is essential particles and procedures in cells and tissues. It manages the structure and role of cell segments, for example, proteins, starches, lipids, nucleic acids, and different biomolecules. Biochemical comprehension is basic to every single natural discipline.
Career Opportunities:
Biochemists work in many lab and research fields, people discover professional opportunities in fields which start from business and sales to conference and law.
M.Sc. (Mathematics and Computing) Admission Criteria:
Period of Time: 2 years
Qualification:
The candidate probably passed BSc with Mathematics as the significant subject with at least 50% in total. Visit here to know more: http://www.thapar.edu/
Kindly fill admission form online.
Course overview:
· We offer M.Sc admission 2017 for Mathematics and Computing
· You can get experienced and learn from faculty employees
· We provide great lab facilitation to our students
· Current and latest software programs are easy to access for specialized purposes
· We invite our students to attend different seminars, classes, workshops
· Career Opportunities:
· People can avail scholarship positions
· Latest and modern Industrial arrangements
· Research positions
M.Sc. (Physics) Admission Criteria:
Time period: 2 years
The candidate must have passed BSc with Physics as major subject with overall 50% marks
Kindly fill admission form online.
Course overview:
· We offer M.Sc admission 2017 for physics.
· We offer very qualified and experienced teaching environment
· Great research facility framework with best in class with equipment
· Learning asset and resources
· Sidelong learning materials and Open source materials
Career Opportunities:
For more information visit: http://www.thapar.edu/
