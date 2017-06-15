Chameleon-I Cloud Recruiting Software – For Easier, Faster and Cost-Effective Recruitment Process

Chameleon-I cloud recruiting software delivers outstanding features to make the recruitment process easier, faster and trouble-free for recruitment firms and businesses.

Contact

David Egan

***@gmail.com David Egan

End

-- Today, cloud recruitment technology is one of the most used solutions for recruitment firms, recruitment agencies, staffing companies, and organizations. The advent of this technology has brought a great revolution in the recruitment industry around the world. With this software, the recruiters can be more agile, quick and successful in the process of recruiting. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness, scalability, and accessibility of recruitment software make the management much easier. Chameleon-I introduces an outstanding online recruitment software solution which is designed to offer a secure, fast, portable, time-saving and cost-effective solution to recruitment companies of all sizes.This is a comprehensivesoftware that provides 24/7 access to its clients. Anyone looking for a high-quality recruitment solution at the reasonable price range can obtain this software to make their recruitment process most successful than ever. The Chameleon-I software is basically run by a company named Remedy HCMS Ltd. And, the main purpose behind this software solution is to make it a stand-alone product or an integrated solution for businesses through which recruitment firms can fulfill their needs successfully as per their requirement. Chameleon-I offers full flexibility to its users to work with this software anytime and anywhere with the presence of internet.The company also takes its pride for offering a solution which needs no setup costs, no long term bond in or no annual contract. One can use this recruitment software whenever they need with a 30-day license. The Chameleon-I database features best recruitment practices with superior functionality that makes the management and process of hiring candidates very simple and quick. The software also features complete email integration via MS Exchange and diary sync to help users to be updated with everything going on with the recruitment and every time.Chameleon-I also offers real-time reporting and management tools through which users can check out how individual consultants are performing and whether the business performance is fulfilling the target or not. With all these features, one can easily boost the mobility, performance, and outcome of their company without wasting much money, effort or time.Chameleon-I is an amazing online recruitment software solution run by Remedy HCMS Ltd. Chameleon-I offers fast, reliable, accessible, simple and cost-effective recruitment solution through which a recruitment business of any size can fulfill their recruitment needs successful and without any complications. The company also offers complete flexibility of choosing the package as per the need of business. More information can be found about the company from the official websiteor call