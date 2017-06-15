News By Tag
* News
* Tecnology
* Cars
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Latest news from the automotive industry
An era of changes is taking happening within the automotive industry, at a very large level. Autonomous cars, the use of robotics, mobile technologies, etc. are contributing to lower the risks associated to driving, decreasing the number of possible accidents and facilitating the driving to the person in charge.
At CES 2017 Las Vegas and the Automobile Barcelona 2017, thousands of people interested in the industry came together to get to know the latest trends and see the new car models in person. Most of the trends that you could see at the exhibition are based on vehicle connectivity and seek sustainability.
Faraday Future introduced a fully electric model, the FFP1. It has a battery life of 600 kilometers, a huge achievement for the improvement of battery life. You can go from 0 to 100 in just over 2 seconds.
Also, the Nissan brand will incorporate a technology developed nothing more and nothing less than by NASA and that will make decision making in self-contained cars easier.
Also, artificial intelligence with Google Assistant virtual Assistant in cars will be incorporated by BMW and Mercedes companies.
If you want more information about cars and more specifically about the option of rent, visit the web: https://www.marbesol.com/
Contact
Comandante Garcia Morato, 28 · 29004 Málaga
(+34) 952 23 49 16
***@solbyte.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse