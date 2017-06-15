Cantifix send clients on Swiss Tour – and not just for the chocolates!

The UK's leading glass specialists, Cantifix, today announced that they are whisking their top clients off on a complimentary 2-day trip to Switzerland courtesy of Cantifix and Sky-Frame.

-- Cantifix and Sky-Frame are extremely prevalent in the UK market having forged a strong partnership back in 2006 with Cantifix becoming their first UK partner. Together Sky-Frame and Cantifix combine the heritage of the Swiss performance with the British ingenuity to supply the perfect frameless sliding door system, considered by many architects to be the best solution on the market.In their some 30 years as creative and pioneering glass specialists, Cantifix have amassed a loyal portfolio of architects, engineers and partners, and today they are sending their most valued clients on a tour of the Sky-Frame factory to showcase the incredible attention to detail of the Swiss.Matthew Sharman, Finance Director at Cantifix said: "As a brand, we continue to look for ways to push the creative boundaries and we are even more committed to building a great working relationship with our partners."We recognise that the UK are the earliest adopters of new technology and innovative design solutions, therefore we wanted to provide our leading clients with an opportunity to see the manufacturing process in its full glory."We have been really enthused by our client's reaction to the trip and we foresee this to be the first organised trip of many to come. It also seemed the perfect way to cement our relationship with these clients and to give them something back for their support over the years."Over the last 10 years Sky-Frame and Cantifix have successfully launched several products from the triple glazed Sky-Frame 3 to the Sky-Frame ARC and Sky-Frame Slope, and there is more to come from the partnership this year.