News By Tag
* Vinegar
* Italian
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Balsamic vinegar and other seasonings from ancient military barrels
Seventy years old barrels give a unique taste to balsamic vinegar.
This was a Libero Ferretti's idea, creator and founder of Acetaia Ferretti-Corradini as a company. Nowadays, from those barrels and thanks to their wise use, balsamic vinegars and seasonings in various small-sized productions are born. Italian Food Joy, offers these delicacies online with a direct distribution across the various EU countries, mainly aimed to the retail customer. These products are appreciated by chefs and gourmets for the daily care required and the results achieved over the years. The production is limited, with aging that can be over 30 years old. They are high gastronomy delicacies.
info@italianfoodjoy.com
http://www.italianfoodjoy.com/
http://www.italianfoodjoy.de/
Contact
Giorgio Barbero
***@italianfoodjoy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse