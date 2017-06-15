Balsamic vinegar and other seasonings from ancient military barrels

Seventy years old barrels give a unique taste to balsamic vinegar.

-- Italian Food Joy and Acetaia Ferretti-Corradini (family-run business), after closing in May the new online distribution agreement for the EU, now sell together the precious seasoning produced in a set of barrels of World War II. The rare and unusual barrels were bought at the end of the 1940s from the Alpine Corps, the military force of the Italian army created and trained to fight in the Alps mountains. These rare barrels now produce excellent quality vinegar and have a different shape from the others. They were hand-made to be carried on the backs of the mules while walking on the alpine paths.This was a Libero Ferretti's idea, creator and founder of Acetaia Ferretti-Corradini as a company. Nowadays, from those barrels and thanks to their wise use, balsamic vinegars and seasonings in various small-sized productions are born. Italian Food Joy, offers these delicacies online with a direct distribution across the various EU countries, mainly aimed to the retail customer. These products are appreciated by chefs and gourmets for the daily care required and the results achieved over the years. The production is limited, with aging that can be over 30 years old. They are high gastronomy delicacies.info@italianfoodjoy.comhttp://www.italianfoodjoy.de/