 
News By Tag
* Bedroom Cabinets
* Bedroom Cabinet Design
* Cabinet Design For Bedroom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

6 Stylish storage ideas to store the necessary stuff in the bedroom cabinets

 
 
Bedroom Cabinets
Bedroom Cabinets
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bedroom Cabinets
Bedroom Cabinet Design
Cabinet Design For Bedroom

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- A bedroom is a departure from life problems. It is a place which provides relaxing and comfortable feeling. It is a place which gives inner peace. But it's hard to feel quiet when looking at piles of dirty clothes, a stack of unread magazines lying on the bed or searching through an overstuffed closet. This is where the need of bedroom cabinets come. They are the pieces which are available with drawers and shelves and provide a clutter-free and organised room. Wooden bedroom cabinet is built to last with a design that represents the personality and style of the homeowners. They are the decor accent of the room that provides ample space to showcase expensive items. So have a look at various ideas to keep your bedroom stuff organised and in place for easy access.

1. Expect more from your bedside table: Go for a bedside table that can hold more than a lamp and your phone. Drawers and shelves keep books, newspaper, magazines and e-tablet within arm's reach. You can also use a small tray or bowl to hold your precious jewellery, and baskets to keep daily medicines and toiletries. Cabinets are better at providing careful storage than shelves, even if you just want to hide chocolate from little eyes.

2. Get ready for the guest: Storage solutions are equally important when two persons are sharing the room. So install a dresser or sideboard instead of a single nightstand in a bedroom. This will help the guest to keep their belongings organised and out of sight.

3. Put the walls to work: Surround the bed headboard with built-in bedroom cabinet and shelves to organise reading materials, decorative and expensive pieces and other essentials.

4. Gain more space with built-ins: A full-size wardrobe takes up less floor space when they are built into the wall. This furniture unit provides shelves behind mirrored doors, coupled with a stack of the drawer, all for the purpose of keeping clothes and accessories unwrinkled and neat.

5. Invest in customised cabinets: Whether wood, metal or plastic, a tailor-made cabinet will help you to store more stuff in the same amount of room space. This is because it is designed according to your specifications. Plus the unused corners of your space are magically transformed into more useful storage space.

6. Make chest of drawers do more: Forget about digging for socks, handkerchiefs or scarves ever again by parting drawers into smaller sections. Drawer dividers too can be incorporated into the custom bedroom cabinet design, or you can buy organisers made of plastic, wood or metal. Many models adjust to fit different drawer sizes.

Knowing all these ways to organise you bedroom stuff in different bedroom cabinets, you must be having an urge to buy a one. So have a happy and excellent purchase and let your bedroom get a clear look.

At Wooden Street, you will get all the varieties of bedroom cabinets at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of chest of drawers, wardrobes, ottomans with storage etc. in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization and interior design facility with free delivery and installation service to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at  https://www.woodenstreet.com/bedroom-cabinets

Contact
Wooden Street
***@woodenstreet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@woodenstreet.com Email Verified
Tags:Bedroom Cabinets, Bedroom Cabinet Design, Cabinet Design For Bedroom
Industry:Furniture
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wooden Street PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share