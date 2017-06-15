News By Tag
6 Stylish storage ideas to store the necessary stuff in the bedroom cabinets
1. Expect more from your bedside table: Go for a bedside table that can hold more than a lamp and your phone. Drawers and shelves keep books, newspaper, magazines and e-tablet within arm's reach. You can also use a small tray or bowl to hold your precious jewellery, and baskets to keep daily medicines and toiletries. Cabinets are better at providing careful storage than shelves, even if you just want to hide chocolate from little eyes.
2. Get ready for the guest: Storage solutions are equally important when two persons are sharing the room. So install a dresser or sideboard instead of a single nightstand in a bedroom. This will help the guest to keep their belongings organised and out of sight.
3. Put the walls to work: Surround the bed headboard with built-in bedroom cabinet and shelves to organise reading materials, decorative and expensive pieces and other essentials.
4. Gain more space with built-ins: A full-size wardrobe takes up less floor space when they are built into the wall. This furniture unit provides shelves behind mirrored doors, coupled with a stack of the drawer, all for the purpose of keeping clothes and accessories unwrinkled and neat.
5. Invest in customised cabinets: Whether wood, metal or plastic, a tailor-made cabinet will help you to store more stuff in the same amount of room space. This is because it is designed according to your specifications. Plus the unused corners of your space are magically transformed into more useful storage space.
6. Make chest of drawers do more: Forget about digging for socks, handkerchiefs or scarves ever again by parting drawers into smaller sections. Drawer dividers too can be incorporated into the custom bedroom cabinet design, or you can buy organisers made of plastic, wood or metal. Many models adjust to fit different drawer sizes.
Knowing all these ways to organise you bedroom stuff in different bedroom cabinets, you must be having an urge to buy a one. So have a happy and excellent purchase and let your bedroom get a clear look.
