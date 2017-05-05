News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tea Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025: Credence Research
Global tea market was valued at US$ 24.3 Bn in 2017, and is expected to each US$ 37.3 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
The global tea market (http://healthwant.com/
Browse the full Tea Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Hostile promotional strategies implemented by tea producers, awareness of health benefits from consumption of tea has spread intensely across the globe. This, attracts people to start drinking tea on a regular basis, which helps to increase the demand for tea products globally. The overall tea market has a potential of around US$ 24.3 Bn in 2017. High growth of this space is due to the changing lifestyle, and increasing awareness about health. Black tea segment has the largest market share and will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Green tea segment is also anticipated to flourish due to growing consumer awareness for healthy and safe products.
Considering the competition, this market is characterized by presence of over 1,000 market players, of which small-scale players are the largest in number. However, to tackle such fierce competition, it is lately observed that mid-sized and small-sized corporations are adopting strategies such as consolidation activities and entering in long-term contracts with client companies.
Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
About:
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Name: Chris Smith
Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,
SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US
E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com
Ph: 1-800-361-8290
Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com
Contact
Robson Tolson
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse