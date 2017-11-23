News By Tag
16th Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam this November
SMi Reports: Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam on 22nd -23rd November 2017 to explore new financing mechanisms and alternative markets for future investments.
Benelux Infrastructure Forum will present the latest opinions within the infrastructure market from key professionals in PPP, project financing and future market sectors such as renewable energy ventures.
New topics for this year include looking at the challenges of project risk in new markets for enticing investors and issues of increasingly greener regulations causing slower progress for projects. Furthermore, the forum will provide insight into the recent changes of project financing for infrastructure in the Benelux area and evaluate the new mechanisms of investment such as debt financing, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), refinancing projects and subsidies such as the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF). There will also be a case study on the award-winning Amsterdam Courthouse Project to discuss the benefits of institutional investor financing.
Highlights in 2017:
• Detail on emerging markets and future investment opportunities, especially in the renewable sector
• Explore financing specifically related to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)
• Engage with alternative forms of investment, such as refinancing and debt financing
• Hear the European Union's High-Level Task Force discuss their latest findings on social infrastructure
• Case study updates from major regional projects, including recent offshore tenders, energy storage, data networks and Calais Harbour
The notable speaker panel will include:
• Nick Gardiner, Head of Offshore, Green Investment Bank
• Boris Balan, Vice President of Europe, Northland Power
• Alistair Perkins, Head of Project Finance, NN Investment Partners B.V
• Francois Yves Gaudeul, Director, Allianz Global Investors
• Benoit Theys, Head of Real Estate and PPP Finance, AG Real Estate
• Niels Jongste, Managing Director, Green Giraffe
• Lisa McDermott, Executive Director, Structured Debt, ABN Amro Bank N.V
• Gerard Reid, Founder, Alexa Capital
In addition, the conference also features an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Financing Offshore Wind in the New Competitive Auction Environment"
The conference has established itself as the industry-leading event for the Benelux region and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior executives in this thriving industry. The Benelux Infrastructure Forum is the only place to meet the major players within this industry from banks, constructors and institutional investors to the lawyers and the regulators.
For those who are looking to attend, there is a £300 early bird offer available online ending on the 30th June 2017.
Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-
16th Benelux Infrastructure forum
22nd-23rd November 2017
Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands
https://www.smi-
Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
