 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Infrastructure
* Benelux
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


16th Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam this November

SMi Reports: Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam on 22nd -23rd November 2017 to explore new financing mechanisms and alternative markets for future investments.
 
 
300x250-BIF
300x250-BIF
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investment
* Infrastructure
* Benelux

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Infrastructure developers, investors, financiers & government agencies from the Benelux region will meet at SMi Group's 16th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum taking place in London on 22nd -23rd November 2017

Benelux Infrastructure Forum will present the latest opinions within the infrastructure market from key professionals in PPP, project financing and future market sectors such as renewable energy ventures.

New topics for this year include looking at the challenges of project risk in new markets for enticing investors and issues of increasingly greener regulations causing slower progress for projects. Furthermore, the forum will provide insight into the recent changes of project financing for infrastructure in the Benelux area and evaluate the new mechanisms of investment such as debt financing, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), refinancing projects and subsidies such as the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF). There will also be a case study on the award-winning Amsterdam Courthouse Project to discuss the benefits of institutional investor financing.

Highlights in 2017:

• Detail on emerging markets and future investment opportunities, especially in the renewable sector

• Explore financing specifically related to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

• Engage with alternative forms of investment, such as refinancing and debt financing

• Hear the European Union's High-Level Task Force discuss their latest findings on social infrastructure

• Case study updates from major regional projects, including recent offshore tenders, energy storage, data networks and Calais Harbour

The notable speaker panel will include:

• Nick Gardiner, Head of Offshore, Green Investment Bank

• Boris Balan, Vice President of Europe, Northland Power

• Alistair Perkins, Head of Project Finance, NN Investment Partners B.V

• Francois Yves Gaudeul, Director, Allianz Global Investors

• Benoit Theys, Head of Real Estate and PPP Finance, AG Real Estate

• Niels Jongste, Managing Director, Green Giraffe

• Lisa McDermott, Executive Director, Structured Debt, ABN Amro Bank N.V

• Gerard Reid, Founder, Alexa Capital

In addition, the conference also features an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Financing Offshore Wind in the New Competitive Auction Environment" hosted by, Amsterdam Capital Partners taking place on the 21st November 2017.

The conference has established itself as the industry-leading event for the Benelux region and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior executives in this thriving industry. The Benelux Infrastructure Forum is the only place to meet the major players within this industry from banks, constructors and institutional investors to the lawyers and the regulators.

For those who are looking to attend, there is a £300 early bird offer available online ending on the 30th June 2017.

Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/finance/europe/benelux-infra...

16th Benelux Infrastructure forum

22nd-23rd November 2017

Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/finance/europe/benelux-infrastructure-forum?utm_source=F-028&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=prlog

Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk

Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

_______________________________________________________

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Theresa Chung
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Infrastructure, Benelux
Industry:Finance
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share