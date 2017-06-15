News By Tag
Sparx Announced Heavy Cashback On All Projects On Its 10th Foundation Day
Sparx IT Solutions is pleased to announce a heavy discount of flat 15% on all its projects along with exciting Cashback on wallet recharge. Do hurry and avail discounts from 22nd June to 10th July 2017 simply by using the COUPON CODE - 10YRS15CB.
The foundation day offer allows the clients to get flat 15% discount on all services if they are making the minimum booking with USD 500 using the COUPON CODE "10YRSCB". For their convenience, we facilitate them with variegated payment modes such as CREDIT CARD, PAYPAL, BANKWIRE.
Secondly, on wallet recharge, you can also get awesome Cashback within 24 hours:
1. Make minimum project booking for USD 5000 and get USD 500 Cashback.
2. Invest USD 10000 and receive USD 1200 Cashback
3. On booking amount of USD 15000 the Cashback will be USD 2000
4. For USD 20000 the amount will be USD 2900
5. On booking of USD 25000, the Cashback will be USD 4000.
A Glimpse Of The Featured Facets Of This Offer:
◘ Discount under offer 1 is valid when the customer makes minimum booking of $500 USD.
◘ Cashback will only be credited if the payment is made according to the given terms.
◘ NO CASHBACK will be credited if the transactions are made through Wallet payments.
◘ Offer 1 and 2 will be treated separately, depending on the booking criteria.
◘ Cashback for offer 2 will be entertained on wallet recharge condition.
◘ Discount for offer 2 will be credited in your wallet via Bank Wire.
Note: Cashback does not apply in case of dedicated staffing.
Process To Avail Discount Offers:
♦ Customers can avail offer 1 by entering the COUPON CODE - 10YRS15CB to the required field on the website order form.
♦ To avail discount under offer 2, customers need to recharge their wallet first. For more information, they can have the detailed conversation with our Business Development executives.
♦ The offers will be valid from 22nd June 2017 to 10th July 2017.
Facts Regrading Cancellation Conditions:
• The offer is considered invalid in case of partial or full cancellation of the project. After this, customers cannot avail cashback facility.
• Cashback cannot be credited to Bank.
• If a customer cancels the project after receiving the cashback amount, then the discounted sum will be deducted from the refundable amount. In this case, cancellation charges will apply.
Read offer full detail here: http://www.sparxitsolutions.com/
Conclusion:
Exciting offers like this do not knock your door again and again, so be the first one to book our services at highly discounted rates. Also, get entitled as the luckiest one and avail bumper offers with wallet recharge facility. Along with offering the awesome discounts on all projects we assure you that we deliver unbeatable and quality services throughout the project cycle. Therefore, don't let this vantage go and book a project to grab this opportunity before 10th July 2017.
Media Contact
Sparx IT Solutions
91-120-473-5100
***@sparxitsolutions.com
