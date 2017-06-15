News By Tag
New Jaguar E-Type Oil Filter Housings
Denis Welch Motorsport quest for quality leads to another new Jaguar E-Type part
The oil filter housing performs a critical job on the Jaguar 3.8 XK engine, allowing the fitment of a modern spin on type oil filter which provides superior filtration and oil flow as well as being quicker to change than the original canister type. The part also allows the fitment of an oil cooler which is essential on a race or high performance engine to keep oil temperature under control, ensuring the oil can do its job under tough conditions and minimise engine wear.
Original Jaguar parts are now difficult to source so the team had been using an alternative casting for a number of years but found it to be problematic in service, resulting in poor oil pressure due to the design of the oil pressure relief valve which differs from the original. On analysing the part it was clear that improvements could be made to increase the quality and fitment of the part to improve reliability.
The in-house CAD team set about drawing the part as a solid model by taking an original Jaguar part and precisely reproducing it in the software. Once the model had been produced it could be 'trial fitted' to other Jaguar engine components already modelled to check for fit and compatibility. The next step was to produce a 3D printed model which could be used to check fitment on a real engine and also help to design and manufacture the tooling required to produce the first bare castings. This use of rapid prototyping significantly reduces the time needed to produce products for retail sale and also helps keep costs low by reducing the need to produce more expensive sample castings.
In order to produce a product to the desired finish the bare castings need to be CNC machined. Using Denis Welch Motorsport's own multi-axis CNC machining centre a programme was written to accurately machine each casting to the required specification. In addition to the main casting it was also necessary to CNC manufacture other component parts of the assembly including the oil pressure relief valve housing which has been machined from scratch and is a faithful copy of the original design. This allows the fitment of a superior pressure relief valve than had previously been available resulting in more consistent oil pressure when used in race conditions.
Whilst a relatively small component, the CNC programme is necessarily complex in order for the machining tools to move and work the various parts of the casting and components. Running to some thousands of lines of code it took many hours of writing and refinement to produce the first finished piece. The major advantage of CNC machining is the ability repeat the process time and again which ensures consistency from one part to the next and each batch to the next.
With the castings and ancillaries machined and manufactured, the completed components are assembled in the Denis Welch Motorsport factory in Staffordshire. Keeping the entire process of design and final manufacturing in-house ensures that Denis Welch Motorsport can keep a close eye on the quality of every aspect of the process from start to finish. Whilst some suppliers may choose to either sub-contract the whole process or manufacture small batches from samples, this approach inevitably leads to an inferior product and problems in service.
The finished oil filter housing features -12 JIC connections allowing the easy fitment of an oil cooler pipes as well as the spin on oil filter. As with all Denis Welch Motorsport designed parts in features the letters DWR embossed on it as a sign of the high quality and exclusivity of the product.
These oil filter housings are available now, only from Denis Welch Motorsport priced at £395.00 plus VAT. High quality Racing Oil Filters are available separately priced at £11.25 plus VAT each.
Jaguar E-Type enthusiasts can find out further information on the full range of performance parts and place their order at www.bighealey.co.uk. They can also order the latest Jaguar E-Type Performance Catalogue which features hundreds of new performance enhancing products for the road, rally or race E-Type owner or preparer.
