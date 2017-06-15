News By Tag
25% Discount on Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Valid upto 30 Sep 2017
This Report created through extensive primary research aims to present the analysis of global body temperature monitoring devices.
(By Value, By Volume; By Types - Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Mercury based thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators; By Region - North America, Europe and APAC; By Country – China, Japan, India, UK, US, Germany, Canada)
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)
Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases along with surging demand of digital thermometer. Apart from that, the downfall in the mercury based thermometer is accounted on the rising cognizance about the disadvantages possessed by the mercury thermometers has been holding back the consumers from using mercury thermometers
Although, Digital thermometers hold the major percentage share in the total body temperature monitoring devices , Infrared thermometer is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to increasing technological advancements coupled with efforts by the governments and hospitals. APAC is expected to advance at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.74% during the year 2016-2012F, which is mainly driven by the amplifying number of hospitals and health clinics coupled with an expanding population base along with the increasing penetration of infrared thermometers in the region, whereas North America hold the dominant position in the market place.
Research report, "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market (Thermometers - Digital, Infrared, Mercury-Based;
Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Types, and By Region
By Type
• Digital Thermometer
• Infrared Thermometer
• Temperature Trend Indicators
• Mercury based thermometer
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
By Region, By Type
• North America- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometers others)
• Europe- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometer)
• APAC- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometer)
By Country
• China
• Japan
• India
• UK
• US
• Germany
• Canada
