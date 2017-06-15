 
June 2017





25% Discount on Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Valid upto 30 Sep 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Discount on Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market". This Report created through extensive primary research aims to present the analysis of global body temperature monitoring devices.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market (Thermometers - Digital, Infrared, Mercury; Trend Indicator): Analysis by Region, By Country (2016-21)
(By Value, By Volume; By Types - Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Mercury based thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators; By Region - North America, Europe and APAC; By Country – China, Japan, India, UK, US, Germany, Canada)

Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global body temperature monitoring devices on the basis of Types (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometer and others),By Region (North America, Europe and APAC).

Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases along with surging demand of digital thermometer. Apart from that, the downfall in the mercury based thermometer is accounted on the rising cognizance about the disadvantages possessed by the mercury thermometers has been holding back the consumers from using mercury thermometers

Although, Digital thermometers hold the major percentage share in the total body temperature monitoring devices , Infrared thermometer is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to  increasing technological advancements coupled with efforts by the governments and hospitals. APAC is expected to advance at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.74% during the year 2016-2012F, which is mainly driven by the amplifying number of hospitals and health clinics coupled with an expanding population base along with the increasing penetration  of infrared thermometers in the region, whereas North America hold the dominant position in the market place.

Research report, "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market (Thermometers - Digital, Infrared, Mercury-Based; Temperature Trend): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021) – (By Value, By Volume; By Types - Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Mercury based thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators; By Region - North America, Europe and APAC; By Country – China, Japan, India, UK, US, Germany, Canada the body temperature monitoring devices market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~5.33% during 2016 – 2021, segmented on the basis of type (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators , Mercury based thermometer ),By Region (North America, Europe and APAC) and by Country (China, Japan, India, UK, US, Germany, Canada).

Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Types, and By Region

By Type
• Digital Thermometer
• Infrared Thermometer
• Temperature Trend Indicators
• Mercury based thermometer
• Others

By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific

By Region, By Type
• North America- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometers others)
• Europe- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometer)
• APAC- (Digital Thermometers, Infrared thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury based thermometer)

By Country
• China
• Japan
• India
• UK
• US
• Germany
• Canada

Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

For More Information Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/medical-devices-market-researc...
For More Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/medical...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

OR
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Follow us on Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

