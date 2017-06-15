Eid Feasts at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Round off the Holy Month of Ramadan with a memorable Eid Al Fitr celebration at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai.

-- Round off the Holy Month of Ramadan with a memorable Eid Al Fitr celebration at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. There are two fabulous promotions to choose from – each designed to make your festivities extra special. Feast on an extravagant Arabic and international Eid at Fitr Brunch at the Loumi and DXB Grill or indulge in Italian flavours at Da Vinci's.Enjoy the special EID menus with Italian flavours at Da Vinci's specially crafted by our chefs.Da Vinci'sJune 25to 30, 2017Daily 12:00 noon to 11:30 pm• Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts• Prior reservation required• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comGather your family and friends to celebrate this joyous occasion with a spectacular EID AL FITR BRUNCH BUFFET including a wide selection of fresh salads, sushi counter, variety of seafood, live cooking stations, carvery, ouzi and an indulgent choice of desserts.net per person with unlimited soft drinks, chilled juices and waternet per person with unlimited house beveragesnet per person with unlimited house beverages & sparkling winenet per kids buffet package from 5yrs – 12yrsKids below 5 yrs. old dine for freeLoumi and DXB GrillSecond day of Eid Al Fitrfrom 12:00 noon to 4pm• Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts• Offer is valid on the second day of Eid Al Fitr only• Prior reservation required• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comThe award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool andfully-equipped fitness centre.