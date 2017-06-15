News By Tag
Eid Feasts at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Round off the Holy Month of Ramadan with a memorable Eid Al Fitr celebration at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai.
EID Promotion
Enjoy the special EID menus with Italian flavours at Da Vinci's specially crafted by our chefs.
Price Policy:per course
Venue:Da Vinci's
Days:June 25th to 30th, 2017
Time:Daily 12:00 noon to 11:30 pm
Terms & Conditions:
• Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts
• Prior reservation required
• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
EID Al Fitr Brunch
Gather your family and friends to celebrate this joyous occasion with a spectacular EID AL FITR BRUNCH BUFFET including a wide selection of fresh salads, sushi counter, variety of seafood, live cooking stations, carvery, ouzi and an indulgent choice of desserts.
AED 199 net per person with unlimited soft drinks, chilled juices and water
AED 275 net per person with unlimited house beverages
AED 375 net per person with unlimited house beverages & sparkling wine
AED 99 net per kids buffet package from 5yrs – 12yrs
Kids below 5 yrs. old dine for free
Venue:Loumi and DXB Grill
Day:Second day of Eid Al Fitr
Time:from 12:00 noon to 4pm
Terms & Conditions:
• Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts
• Offer is valid on the second day of Eid Al Fitr only
• Prior reservation required
• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.
Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and
fully-equipped fitness centre.
