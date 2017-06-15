News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Picovico announces Square and Vertical Videos
Picovico has added Square and Portrait video formats to facilitate marketers and businesses create engaging social media and mobile videos. Buzzfeed reports 75% of the most popular videos on Facebook are Square.
Videos have clearly been the most popular content sharing means in the recent years be it personal or advertising. While the portrait/vertical videos are more suited for personal video makers, square videos is clearly targeted at businesses wanting to create marketing videos for social media.
"Seeing as how consumers exist on social media, businesses have shifted their attention to advertise on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and so on. With the release of Square videos, we are simply trying to provide an easier video-making platform for businesses to create square videos.", said the company CEO Amit Agrawal.
He further added, "Bigger businesses have insane amount of budget dedicated to marketing videos alone. Small businesses however have been left to their limited budget and skills. At Picovico, we have always focused on providing a level plainfield for small businesses to gain as much exposure through video marketing. And with the release of Square videos, we do believe small businesses and marketers who try out Picovico will be able to stand out on Social Media with their video content."
Buzzfeed recently revealed that 75% of the most viewed videos have been Square videos. There are various factors at play here. The fact that Square videos occupy 78% more space is a huge plus as marketers can display more content in the video.
The psychological factor that's at play here is that people are quite reluctant to rotate their phone or switch to fullscreen to watch every short video.
"It's all about keeping up with the trend. Square videos are the most popular contents on social media at the moment, and we just want to be ahead of the line providing best in video-making."
Also, we have added Portrait/Vertical video format, which is at 9:16 ratio. We reckon this will mostly be used by personal users who love sharing their videos on social media."
Picovico looks set in increasing their services and reaching out worldwide. Picovico just released the new upgrade on their web app with some major addition in features that include video clips, multiple music, 1080p and variety of other features. This drag-and-drop platform is constantly updating and has already made its name as one of the most efficient video making platforms on the web.
With these new video formats, Picovico will definitely be in the good books with their consumers, especially how they aren't even charging anything extra for the new video formats.
About Picovico: Picovico (http://picovico.com) is an online video maker that allows you to turn your photos and video clips into high quality videos. Picovico aims to bring video making within the comfort of every Internet user because people love to see and share videos but making one is still a demanding task. Making videos with Picovico is effortless and cost effective that helps you to deliver your message clearly - be it for professional use or personal use.
This Morpheus Ventures company was also a part of Startup Chile Program in 2012. Picovico is currently available in 4 different languages (English, Spanish, Dutch and Japanese). The company promises to extend their support to more countries in near future. Despite facing lots of challenges in Nepal, this app dares to rank among the finest products in the global industry.
Try Picovico today @https://app.picovico.com
Contact
Sabina Hona
Digital Marketing Executive, Picovico
***@picovico.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse