A Home like Shared Living Experience in Bangalore

Residential sector has undergone a huge transformation in Bangalore and that has mainly become possible because of CoLive.
 
 
CoLive
CoLive
 
BANGALORE, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore is the new adopted hometown to majority of the working class. The growth in the IT and commerce has projected the most contribution towards it.  And that's why there has been a rapid growth in the real estate market as well. CoLive, a leading shared accommodation network in the real estate sector of Bangalore has initiated a new way of living that is going to mutually benefit both the residents and the real estate companies.

Residential properties are at a steep price all the times in Bangalore. So majority of the people do not have any other choices but to get bored of living in ordinary rented and shared accommodations. However CoLive has brought a completely new shared living experience for the working class which is going to offer a comfortable as well as luxurious shared living experience and of course within the affordable limits of the common souls.

According to CoLive, It offers such a fine living experience for the citizens of Bangalore that they have never experienced before. No other places can offer a high class living experience in such a limited budget. And that's why there is a high demand in CoLive all the times.

CoLive's group chairman and the architect of this project Mr. Suresh Rangarajan says that there is lack of proper living facilities for the millennials in Bangalore and from here only CoLive has made its business opportunity. It's main aim is to provide a comfortable and purposeful shared living experience for the millennials and till date it has been very successful in maintaining the same.

When speaking to him about the offerings from CoLive, he further added that CoLive in collaboration with various real estate ventures has transformed these high class residential apartments into a cost effective and optimum way to affordable rented accommodations including all the features and facilities. It is going to offer a complete living experience for the residents starting from well furnished rooms to well managed facilities. Residents just need to pay a minimum house rent that is way more affordable than most other places and can live like their own home.

CoLive commits to offer all its residents a truly luxurious living experience. What attract the most about CoLive are its lavish amenities like swimming pool, state of the art gymnasium, cafeteria and exciting gaming consoles that you can't even think of living in a shared accommodation.

For more information visit: http://www.colive.in

