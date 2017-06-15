News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International Yoga Day & World Music Day at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
Both Yoga and Music have a lot to do with triveni sangam of Mid Body and Soul and the world at large is fortunate that both days are being celebrated together.
Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent. Music speaks what cannot be expressed, soothes the mind and gives it rest, heals the heart and makes it whole and flows from heaven to the soul. From Australia to America through India and Africa, June 21 is observed as the World Music Day. The legacy is said to have originated in France with Fete de la Musique, a music festival that began in 1982 due to the initiatives by Jack Lang, the French Minister of Culture. However, it is said that the American musician Joel Cohen had put the idea in 1976 itself. According to Swiss Philosopher Henri Frederic Amiel, Music is harmony, harmony is perfection, perfection is our dream, and our dream is heaven. For Indians music is divine and several Indian gods are always depicted with their accompanying musical instrument like Shiva with Damaru, Saraswati with Veena, Krishna with Flute, Vishnu with Conch etc.
On 21 June, 2017 which also happens to be Summer Solstice, JMA Pilani organized a colourful function in the school play ground to celebrate Yoga day and music day. Miss Parul Dhand student of Class 12, welcomed the gathering and gave an introduction to yoga and yoga day. Mrs Booma Natarajan gave an overview of the four main paths of Yoga with examples for each namely Karma Yoga (Mahabharata Arjun) , Bhakti Yoga (Meera Bai), Raja Yoga (Swami Vivekanand) and Jnana Yoga (Gautam Buddha).
There was a thunderous round of applause when she quoted Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudav "As much as balance of rider and bicycle is vital for smooth ride across all terrains, balance of mind and body which can be achieved by practicing yoga is necessary for sailing through life." The School Physical Education Teacher Sri Mahendra Singh anchored the yoga sessions in which Principal, teachers, staff and students enthusiastically participated in performing various asanas.
The celebrations concluded with the Principal urging the students to enjoy music irrespective of western world Country, Metal, Rock, Punk, Disco, Funk, Pop, Reggae etc or our own Hindustani, Carnatic, Bhangra, Bhajans, Ghazals, Qawwalis, Indi-Pop, Folk, Tribal, Film Songs, Remixes, Fusion and what not.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://www.jmapilani.org/
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid waves in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for top ranking institutions like BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Principal JMA Pilani
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse