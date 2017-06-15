Geotextile Market - Segmented by Type, End-User Industry and Geography - Trends and Forecasts -2024

Geotextile Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Geotextiles are geosynthetic materials that have over 80 applications and are widely used since over the last decade. They offer excellent characteristic of resistance to biodegradation, and hence are the material of choice across various sectors. Geotextiles are synthetic fibers that can be made into a flexible, porous, nonwoven needlefelt fabric. They are porous to water flow to a varying degree. Geotextiles are used in filter mechanisms for earth dams, behind retaining walls, in roads and highways, in reservoirs, deep drainage trenches, and have various agricultural applications. Geotextiles are also used for drainages as permeable separating agents that allow water to pass into the drainage and for prevention of clogging of the drainage system by soil particles and other particles in water.Geotextiles are used for construction of roads, harbor works, drain, land reclamation and breakwaters, and numerous other civil engineering applications. Heavy geotextiles find application in reinforcement of earth structures with the help of fill materials. This is owing to characteristics such as and high tensile strength and high soil fabric friction coefficient. Nonwoven geotextiles are used in rivers canals and coastal networks for providing hydrostatic uplift after the formation of clay slit.Geotextiles Coating Market TaxonomyOn the basis of material, the global geotextiles market is segmented into:· Polyethylene· Polypropylene· PolyesterOn the basis of product type, the global geotextiles market is classified into:· Woven· Nonwoven· KnittedOn the basis of end-use industry, the global geotextile market is segmented into:· Erosion Control· Roads and Infrastructure· Pavement repair· AgricultureIn erosion control, geotextiles are an ideal protection from erosion of earth embankments by currents, repeated drawdown, and wave action. A layer of geotextiles is placed to prevent leaching of fine material and easily be placed below water. They can be used for rock beaching or as mattress structures. In agricultural fields, nonwoven geotextiles are used for the enhancement of muddy paths and trails used by cattle. Woven polyester geotextile is used in supporting reinforced soil structures, bridge foundations, road and rail embankments, and landfills owing to characteristics such as high tenacity, high tensile strength, high resistance against soil environments and excellent resistance to creeping.Geotextiles Market Outlook – Need for Durable Materials Expected to Boost the DemandDevelopment of roads and infrastructure is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of geotextiles market. Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the global geotextiles market globally. Rapidly flourishing urbanization has led to the increase in the requirement of new roads and modern infrastructure. According to IBEF, India has the second-largest road network in the world and is expected to reach total revenue of US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2017. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) is a Trust established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Government of India with the purpose of promoting and creating international awareness of goods manufactured in India. This mainly attributed to various government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), during which 133-km roads per day was constructed in 2016-17 and others.High initial price is expected to be one of the restraining factors for the growth of geotextile market over the forecast period. Fibertex Nonwovens, a leading manufacturer of nonwoven textiles in Europe, acquired the nonwoven business of Ribatek, a Turkish non-woven fabric manufacturer. This has aided an increased production capacity to the non-woven fabric products and will help the company to increase the reach in Turkish market. Some of the major companies operating in the global geotextiles market are GSE Holdings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Ten Cate Corporate EMEA, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Low & Bonar PLC., Huesker Synthetic GmbH, Tenax, CTM GEO Synthetics, Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Kaytech Engineered Fabrics.