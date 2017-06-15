 
Jai Sri Markendey ITI College all new way to get success

If you are planning to make your carrier in technical field and search best ITI in Varanasi then you can go for Jai Sri Markendey ITI College.
 
 
VARANASI, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Till now, Varanasi was known to be the major pilgrimage place of Hindus but with change in time many changes have come in this city in terms of fashion, study and many more things. Today, the name of Varanasi city is listed among the best ITI in Varanasi college list where the students will get the best education and training. This city is having many reputable colleges out of which one is Jai Sri Markendey ITI College. Within a short period this college has created a massive buzz among ITIan's and not only is this even it's name listed among best ITI College in Varanasi.

Jai Sri Markendey College is having two main trades which are electrician and fitter trade. For this they have well maintained laboratories also which have been set up as per latest norms given by NCVT and will surely help students in fulfilling their aims. In fact their admission criteria are also a little tough. All the admissions will be done on basis of the marks secured in previous exams and there will be no donation or something. Along with marks the students has to also clear the personal interview round and other tests that will be conducted by the college. For this the students will be given all the information well in advance. Apart from class rooms, college is also having store rooms, fitter workshop, computer lab, electrician workshop, engineering drawing and many others that the candidate will require.

The control of the college is in the hands of well qualified and experienced member. The controller has advancedknowledge as they have worked with India's best and leading Telecom Company and have also served number of underprivileged people of this society. This college is set up on leased property as it was donated for educational purpose and now the owner of this college is working on this as to expand their name. Along with regular classes, college also organizes number of curricular activities that help in keeping student mind fresh and their thinking skills are enhanced. While on other hand student are also taught good communication skills, mannerism and etiquettes that make them complete and they look like a true gentleman. The promotion of students will depend on its hardwork and skills and they will be promoted to next class only when they will stand on it and will give result as per the college rules and regulations. So, overall Jai Sri Markendey ITI college is something that will help students in getting best out of them.

For more details visit us: http://www.jaisrimarkandeypiti.com/

Jai Sri Markandey ITI
9935591011
***@gmail.com
