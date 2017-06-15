Credence Security Partners with Rsam

Credence Security to Address Growing Market for GRC Solutions in Middle East Through Partnership with Rsam

--Credence Security, a subsidiary of Cognosec AB, and the region's specialty distribution company, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Rsam, an enterprise software provider for risk and compliance solutions. As part of the agreement, Credence Security will be responsible for distribution of Rsam's complete suite of solutions, with a particular focus on vendor risk management (VRM), security incident response and corporate risk and compliance assessments, across the Middle East and Africa. Credence will also be responsible for providing the professional services associated with deployments of these solutions."Over the last couple of years, we have seen organizations in the region put policies and systems in place to reduce their risk and improve operations. In fact, according to a recent report by Micro Market Monitor, the Middle East & Africa enterprise governance, risk and compliance (GRC) market is expected to reach US$1.22 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 13.2%, driven primarily by the growing need for corporate governance and risk management", commented Vivian Gevers, managing director, Credence Security."Named a leader in the 2016 Gartner IT Risk Management Magic Quadrant, Rsam's solutions perfectly complement our existing portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Their highly adaptive, intuitive, feature-rich modules are easy to implement and allow businesses to automate their risk and compliance processes while adapting easily to any changes."Rsam Risk Assessment was designed to accommodate the spectrum of nuances, users, assets and situations in an automated way. Rsam enables organizations to identify the target of the assessment, calculate the criticality and risk, record vulnerabilities and controls, and come up with a risk score. Reports provide guidance to determine where the most effective controls could be put in place to achieve this goal. Beyond questionnaires, Rsam can also record assessment data derived from audits, on-site visits, interviews and discussions, or data from automated tools or feeds. This information is easily integrated with survey-based data to give a complete picture of the assessment target.Rsam's Vendor Risk Management (VRM) solution uses a unique relational-data model to centrally record and organize all risk management data for a 360-degree vendor view. Enterprises can identify the security and compliance controls and deficiencies for vendors with easy and keep a risk inventory of all vendors. The module also allows enterprises to broaden their assessment by integrating data from third-party sources.Rsam's Security Incident Response Platform (SIRP) simplifies and speeds monitoring and resolution. The dynamic workflow can replicate any existing incident management process and allows organizations to make changes as the processes evolve - all from a single interface."Risk and compliance concerns are truly global," said Bill Dedrick, Chief Revenue Officer of Rsam. Growing markets like the Middle East and Africa are ideal geographies for Rsam to expand its footprint in, with a partner like Credence Security, who brings a wealth of domain and regional experience. We're excited to work with them to expose their customers to an adaptable solution that provides value quickly and can expand to meet future use cases."