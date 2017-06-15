News By Tag
Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 13 Billion by 2022
"Grants and tax credits, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about hemophilia likely to drive the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug (Advate, NovoSeven, Kogenate, Feiba), By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment (On-Demand, Prophylaxis)
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market for hemophilia drugs. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global hemophilia therapeutics industry. Pipeline of hemophilia drugs have also been mentioned in the report.
The report also covers the key players of the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market.
Some of the key findings of the report are:
· Incessant Launch of New Generation of Recombinant Factor Products
