 
News By Tag
* Hemophilia Therapeutics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 13 Billion by 2022

"Grants and tax credits, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about hemophilia likely to drive the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market", says RNCOS.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Hemophilia Therapeutics

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which a person lacks or has low levels of certain proteins, known as clotting factors. This leads to excessive bleeding in patients. Hemophilia is a chronic disease which can last for a very long time of a patient's life. According to World Federation of Hemophilia, about 1 in 10,000 people are born with this disease. The treatment of hemophilia requires the use of drugs, which can be administered intravenously.

According to our report, "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug (Advate, NovoSeven, Kogenate, Feiba), By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment (On-Demand, Prophylaxis), By Therapy (Replacement, Immune Tolerance Induction) Outlook 2022", the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of hemophilia, by type of treatment, by type of therapy and by geography have been mentioned in the report. The global hemophilia therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of type of hemophilia into hemophilia A, hemophilia B and others. According to the report, the treatment for hemophilia can be on-demand treatment or prophylaxis treatment. Furthermore, hemophilia can be treated by replacement therapy and immune tolerance induction therapy. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also developing gene therapy for the treatment of this condition.

Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market for hemophilia drugs. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global hemophilia therapeutics industry. Pipeline of hemophilia drugs have also been mentioned in the report.

The report also covers the key players of the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

·         Incessant Launch of New Generation of Recombinant Factor Products

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM911.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Hemophilia Therapeutics
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share