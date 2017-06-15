Roosboard Announces Search Driven Analytics Platforms for Humans to Analyze Data with Ease Anyone can use Roosboard to analyze your business metrics by building charts, dashboard promptly with the assist of search driven data analytics. Search based analytics - Roosboard COIMBATORE, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Roosboard announces



The numerous industries like retail, finance, HR, marketing, can easily able to discover their insights through search driven features. In early days most of the organization were using traditional business intelligence tool that leads to a problem for humans where they need to always dependent on IT where now the search based analytics makes the whole process much easier through self-service analytics.



Big data analysis were struggled so many organization and they even finding very stressful to analyze and generate report instantly where the Roosboard has made big data analytics easier with the help of search feature, it reduces report backlogs. The executive and other decision taking managers can easily able to analyze their own data without relying on others.



The data search analytics, a new ways of exploring the hidden insights in the business for numerous industries which also lets you understand and prioritize what needed in your business and what's not. No technical knowledge is required to built or analyze the report even the ordinary users can easily able to build charts and make interact with dashboard in a fraction of seconds.



All the data information can be obtained on single screen instead of switching to multiple screens. Next the roosboard has planned to release voice driven analytics to analyze the data with hands-free. Get multiple business intelligence techniques at one place by visiting roosboard.



Availability



The roosboard is now available to solve your various enterprise problems and provides a new way to improve your business results through search driven analytics. For more details request for the demo at



About Roosboard



Roosboard introduces the search driven analytics for business executives to take business decision faster. The powerful data search analytics provides a way for easier business analytics. It integrates with your data source and gives up-to-date reports in seconds. It Reduce your report backlogs up to 90%. No need to wait for a month or week to generate a reports instead get a real-time reports instantly and all your business metrics at one place via roosboard. For more details visit https://roosboard.com



