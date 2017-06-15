News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free your home from viruses this Winter with the Sharp FPF30JH Air Purifier
Remove airborne viruses and allergens and freshen the air in your home with intuitive functionality thanks to the proven and trusted Sharp Plasmacluster Ion Technology.
Since its initial launch, Sharp sales of products incorporating Plasmacluster Ion Technology have exceeded 70 Million Units Worldwide at February 2017. More effective than any other air purification method, Sharp air purifiers sanitise the air by emitting positive and negative ions which work to deactivate suspended airborne mould, viruses, dust mite allergens and bacteria. These ions also attack a wide range of odours generated by pets, cooking, garbage, cigarette smoke and more.
The FPF30JH works using a multi-pronged strategy to combat air contaminants. Sharp use a unique combination of air treatment pairing the power of High Density Ions and filtration system with strong airflow. Sharp Air Purifiers provide a quick and powerful cleansing effect for an entire room. Positive and Negative Ions are found in elevated numbers in nature so raising levels in the home greatly improves the air quality. These Ions attack and neutralise particles before they are drawn into the Micron-Mesh Pre-Filter and Dust-Collecting HEPA filtration system.
The strong airflow allows for airborne substances including dust and odour particles, as small as 0.3 micron in size, to be drawn through the filters removing 99.97% of dust particles from the air.
In addition, the FPF30JH actively works against viruses and nasty microbes assisting in general health and well-being. For those concerned about viruses, odours, dust and allergens floating around your home, the Sharp FPF30JH will provide a solution suitable for many rooms in a common household up to 21 square metres.
The FPF30JH has multiple fan speed modes including MED, MAX, SLEEP and AUTO. The AUTO mode will actively assess the impurities in the air and switch between fan speeds as needed to effectively freshen the air in the home. SLEEP mode reduces the fan speed to minimum for whisper quiet operation.
Alternatively, the unit can be set to CLEAN ION SHOWER mode which operates at maximum airflow for the first 10 minutes then alternates between MAX and LOW fan speed for 20 minutes each for the next 50 minutes. With a stronger airflow for the first 60 minutes, a higher density of Plasmacluster Ions is dispersed into the entire room which reduces static electricity, making it easier to capture the haze particles through the filtration system.
During the cooler months, the Sharp FPF30JH is a huge benefit for those who may suffer from asthma and allergies, but is also beneficial to regular families as well providing homes with a fresher and healthier environment. This clean air experience, boosted by the dust and odour sensor technologies, is essential for modern living.
Key Features and Specifications
- Sharp Patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology
- Dust and Odour Sensor
- HEPA Filter
- Sleep Mode
- Clean Ion Shower Mode
- Light Control Button
- Filter life: Up to two years
- Standby power: 1 watt
- Overhauled physical design
- Dimensions: 400(w) x 463(h) x 182(d) mm
To learn more about the innovative Plasmacluster Ion Technology, how it can greatly increase air quality in the home and the other myriad Sharp products that utilise it, visit the official Sharp website (https://www.sharp.net.au/
Contact
Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency
***@gapagency.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse