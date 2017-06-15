Finally! A Subscription Box for Professional Women

 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Leader Ship Box is a quarterly subscription box service that offers a curated box containing the perfect blend of professional development and fashion into one.

Leader Ship Box will collaborate with powerhouse female professionals across the globe to hand-pick an array of products for each shipment that exemplify style and professional development. The first shipment of boxes are due to be released the first week of December but until then, you can find them touring the US on their local leadership tour entitled Lady Leader.

The first cities announced for the tour are Washington, DC., Chicago, IL., and Austin, TX and are scheduled to kick start in August. Attendees at the event will experience an evening of networking followed by a panel discussion featuring prominent female leaders within the community on the topics of leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, attendees will receive a locally curated box that includes items selected from businesses in neighboring areas.

"Our brand is listening to what professional women truly want, and that is access to developmental tools to succeed in their careers while also maintaining a stylish sense of fashion, beauty, and pizzazz at an affordable price."- Rachel Green - Founder, Leader Ship Box

Leader Ship Box will ship quarterly, so subscribers will receive four boxes per year at $150 per box. While the contents of each shipment is a surprise, the box will include a handbag, book, and other fashion forward items appropriate for the season. Leader Ship Box improves the experience of its subscribers by also providing quarterly virtual seminars and workshops at the click of a button.


To learn more about the subscription process please visit: shopleadershipbox.com (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopleade...) and follow the conversation on social media through @Leader_Ship_Box #LadyLeader (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/ladyleader?source=note).

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Green rachel@abcupr.com

About Leader Ship Box:
Leader Ship Box is a quarterly subscription based service that combines professional development and fashion into one. Membership has it's benefits, as subscribers will receive curated boxes from Lady Leaders in the fields of beauty, fashion, tech, marketing, healthcare and more with access to online quarterly success conferences featuring Lady Leaders from across the globe. www.shopleadershipbox.com

About the Founder:
Rachel Green is a Human Capital Investor who is passionate about growing, educating, and expanding the pipeline of female leaders across the globe. As an award winning Publicist, Brand Strategist, and CEO of A Brand Called U (http://www.abcupr.com/). Rachel's clients have been featured in outlets such as Forbes, Essence, Black Enterprise, CNN, Crain's Business, Inc. Magazine, Mix Mag, and more.

​She holds a Masters degree in Marketing and as an advocate for continued education, Rachel enjoys teaching small business owners the power of do-it-yourself public relations and motivating budding entrepreneurs to achieve success.
In 2016, Rachel was voted Best in City Entrepreneur of the Year by Austin Monthly and received the Austin Inno 50 On Fire award for innovation in marketing and advertising. Rachel's brand building, entrepreneurial, and PR expertise has been featured in Crain's Business, Black Enterprise, Austin Biz Journal, Examiner, Rolling Out Magazine, Style Bistro, and more.
