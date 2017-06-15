News By Tag
CuddlyNest Promotes its Listings on Social Media Platforms
Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides High Exposure of Listings on Social Media Platforms
Of the company's strategy, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We give our hosts and property managers a promise to provide the ultimate exposure and promotion of their listings on CuddlyNest as well as the social media platforms. Knowing that the social media platforms play a crucial role in today's business world and vacation rental market, we utilize this role for the benefit of our hosts' benefit."
CuddlyNest offers many unique and unparalleled features to hosts and property managers. Some of the features include free subscription, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, among many others. CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market by providing unique options that no other platform in the market offers or combines in one place to ensure that both guests and hosts get the best experience. Guests can also enjoy vacations at unique properties that satisfy their versatile needs.
About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/
