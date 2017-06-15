 
June 2017





CuddlyNest Promotes its Listings on Social Media Platforms

Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides High Exposure of Listings on Social Media Platforms
 
 
CHICAGO - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that it promotes its listings on media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest for utmost visibility of the properties. Property posts include a picture and a link that leads you to the listing page on CuddlyNest website where you can inquire about the listing from the host and complete the booking process.  This strategy developed as a promise from CuddlyNest to its hosts and property managers to give their properties more appearance and exposure for the whole world to see.

Of the company's strategy, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We give our hosts and property managers a promise to provide the ultimate exposure and promotion of their listings on CuddlyNest as well as the social media platforms. Knowing that the social media platforms play a crucial role in today's business world and vacation rental market, we utilize this role for the benefit of our hosts' benefit."

CuddlyNest offers many unique and unparalleled features to hosts and property managers.  Some of the features include free subscription, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, among many others. CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market by providing unique options that no other platform in the market offers or combines in one place to ensure that both guests and hosts get the best experience. Guests can also enjoy vacations at unique properties that satisfy their versatile needs.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.

