Super Hero Speak interviews Steve Blum and Lex Lang

Super Hero Speak, hosted by David Markowski and John O'Grady, is excited to announce the posting of an interview with legendary voice actors Steve Blum and Lex Lang.

Contact

2672102078

***@hotmail.com 2672102078

End

-- While covering Wizard World this year Super Hero speak got to sit down with two of the best voice actors working in the buisness today Steve Blum(Wolverine, Zeb Orrelios) and Lex Lang( Doctor Doom, Batman, Blue Dragon)."As a huge fan of Steve's work as Wolverine and Lex's work on Batman the Brave and the Bold, we were incredibly excited to be able to share thier fun and creative stories on the show," says host Dave Markowski.In the 47-minute episode, Land makes revelations about how he got his start as a voice actor, sharing candid stories about his start in Hollywood. Lex shares some amazing advice for beginners that want to break into the industry.Combined these gentlemen have over 60 years of experience, and love sharing thier pitfalls and victories wikth thier fans.Super Hero Speak is a weekly audio podcast that feels like the conversations you have at your local comic book store. A passionate conversation about comic books and comic book related tv, movies, cartoons and video games. The podcast by comic book nerds for comic book nerds. It is available for free subscription on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.The episode can be downloaded at: