Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017

 
 
NEW YORK - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast. This two-hour event is scheduled on July 19, 2017 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals," makes clear such agreements are per se illegal, even if no action is taken to enforce them and even if no anticompetitive effect results. Any agreement not to hire another company's employees, and any agreement to set wages, may fall within the guidance's proscription. Criminal penalties may be visited not only upon a company but also upon its executives and human resources professionals. What's more, the DOJ and FTC want companies to go one step further and report any such behavior.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Antitrust Legal Framework

§  Agreements in Restraint of Trade

§  Recruitment and Hiring Policies

§  No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts

§  Human Resources Training

§  Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers

§  Criminal and Civil Penalties

Speakers/Faculty Panel

James Tierney

Partner

Orrick

Joseph R. Saveri

Attorney

Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc

Tanisha James

Senior Associate

Cooley LLP

Shannon Seitz

Vice President

Analysis Group, Inc.

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/go...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
