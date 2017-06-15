News By Tag
DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017
Event Synopsis:
An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals,"
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.
Key topics include:
§ Antitrust Legal Framework
§ Agreements in Restraint of Trade
§ Recruitment and Hiring Policies
§ No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts
§ Human Resources Training
§ Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers
§ Criminal and Civil Penalties
Speakers/Faculty Panel
James Tierney
Partner
Orrick
Joseph R. Saveri
Attorney
Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc
Tanisha James
Senior Associate
Cooley LLP
Shannon Seitz
Vice President
Analysis Group, Inc.
