DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017

-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:This two-hour event is scheduled onAn advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals,"makes clear such agreements are per se illegal, even if no action is taken to enforce them and even if no anticompetitive effect results. Any agreement not to hire another company's employees, and any agreement to set wages, may fall within the guidance's proscription. Criminal penalties may be visited not only upon a company but also upon its executives and human resources professionals. What's more, the DOJ and FTC want companies to go one step further and report any such behavior.In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.Key topics include:§ Antitrust Legal Framework§ Agreements in Restraint of Trade§ Recruitment and Hiring Policies§ No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts§ Human Resources Training§ Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers§ Criminal and Civil Penalties