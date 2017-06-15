News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Joseph R. Saveri, Attorney, Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Joseph R. Saveri
Joe founded the Joseph Saveri Law Firm in 2012. He possesses over 25 years of experience in antitrust and other complex civil and class action litigation as well as knowledge of a broad range of industries including banking and financial services, hardware, software, consumer electronics, labor, manufacturing inputs, agricultural products, and pharmaceuticals. Joe assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives, public officials, business owners, and their counsel who were harmed by anti-competitive conduct to determine whether and how to pursue litigation to achieve their goals.
Since its founding, the Joseph Saveri Law Firm has established a track record of success. To date, the firm has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars and other successful resolutions for its clients. The firm serves or has served as Lead Counsel in the In re Capacitors Antitrust Litigation, In re Titanium Dioxide Antitrust Litigation, California Cipro Cases and In re High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation.
About Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc
The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc. officially opened for business in June, 2012. Since that time, Joseph Saveri and his growing staff of experienced attorneys have been busy fighting anticompetitive business practices throughout the country, serving as lead and co-counsel in a variety of cases involving high-tech anti-poaching, price-fixing of titanium dioxide and capacitors, illegal reverse-payment agreements involving the drugs Cipro, Lidoderm and Opana ER, and antitrust cases involving sports and sports leagues. The Joseph Saveri Law Firm represents entrepreneurs, individuals, consumers, small business owners, public officials, and corporations in complex commercial disputes. Since its opening, the Joseph Saveri Law Firm has generated over $600 million in settlements and successful resolutions for its clients.
Event Synopsis:
An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals,"
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.
Key topics include:
§ Antitrust Legal Framework
§ Agreements in Restraint of Trade
§ Recruitment and Hiring Policies
§ No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts
§ Human Resources Training
§ Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers
§ Criminal and Civil Penalties
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse