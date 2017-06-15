News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Threatin Releases New Single "Living is Dying"
"Living is Dying" Physical CD Tracklisting:
1. Living is Dying
2. All Your Pain (Bonus Track)
3. The Hourglass Turns... (Bonus Track)
Listen Now at: https://www.youtube.com/
Additionally, the debut Threatin album "Breaking the World" will be in stores worldwide on August 25th, 2017 via Superlative Music Recordings / SPV Records (Europe). The album was also recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen.)
Threatin - "Breaking the World"
Tracklisting (Album 2017)
1. Breaking the World
2. Living is Dying
3. The End of You
4. The Place Between
5. If Need Be
6. Identity
7. Rip Through These Chains
8. A Memory Forgotten
9. Impulse
10. Conscious
11. Fade Into Never
12. All Your Pain
© Copyright 2017 Threatin Music Publishing (ASCAP) -Under Exclusive License to Superlative Music Recordings. All Rights Reserved. All Logos & Art ™ Trademark 2017 Threatin.
Threatin Short Bio Info:
Jered Threatin, known professionally as Threatin, is a singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA.
For More Information visit:
Threatin Official Site: www.Threatin.com
Contact
Magnified Media PR & Publicity
***@magnifiedpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse